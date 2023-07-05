Next week, dozens of people will compete in what is perhaps the most exciting athletic event in Alaska: the Ear Pull. The event is one of many at the World Eskimo- Indian Olympics
In the Ear Pull, two opponents face each other while a string is looped around one ear of each competitor. What happens next is an all out battle between two ears. Competitors grit their teeth as they pull their heads back as hard as they can until the string comes off or the other person yields.
“Yes, it’s very painful,” Leroy Shangin, WEIO board member, said. “You gotta have the right ears for it.”
The Ear Pull competition usually features around 20 to 30 athletes who compete in a double-elimination tournament. Each matchup is best two out of three. Competitors alternate ears each round. If there is a tie, each player uses the ear they won with.
Shangin, 39, has competed in the WEIO Ear Pull since 2005. He won the championship in 2009 and 2010.
“Whether you come in first or last place, always have fun,” he said.
The Ear Pull is meant to simulate the feeling of frostbite, Shangin said. In the winter, the ears must remain uncovered, no matter how cold it is, to listen for seals in the water.
Other popular WEIO events include the Nalukataq or Blanket Toss —where 40 to 50 people pull a whale skin blanket in an attempt to launch a person as high as possible— or the Alaskan High Kick, where athletes try to kick a continually rising target with one foot.
WEIO begins at 10:30 a.m. July 12 at Big Dipper Arena in Fairbanks. The competition lasts three days, ending with a dance performance at 6:30 p.m. on July 15. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and children.