As Alaskans consider what the future of the Permanent Fund and related dividend program might look like, it may be a good time to reconsider the foundation on which it is all based. As many Alaskans know, the Alaska constitution treats ownership of the natural resources differently than any other state. The specific section is Article 8, and § 2 reads as follows: “The Legislature shall provide for the utilization, development, and conservation of all natural resources belonging to the State, including land and waters, for the maximum benefit of its people.” There are two interpretations as to what the written words actually mean. First, some believe that the natural resource ownership rests with the people in a quasi-direct form that would be superior to any State claim. The second interpretation is that the people of Alaska own the natural resources through their state government. There are limited sources — if any — to support the first interpretation, but there are important and reliable sources to support the second.
In his book “Crisis in the Commons: the Alaska Solution,” Walter Hickel says “The Alaska people, through our state government, won ownership of much of our land and our natural resources.” Hickel was a leading proponent of statehood and was involved in the negotiations, so his interpretation means more than the interpretations of people who were not involved or who offered interpretations years — if not decades — later. That said, some want to dismiss his writings on the subject and suggest that he was just a politician trying to gain some political end. However, Hickel’s words are supported in a document titled “Federal Laws Affecting Alaska Lands and Resources,” which is chapter 5 of a book titled “Analysis of Laws Governing Access Across Federal Lands: Options for Access in Alaska.” Links to the source documents are provided below. This 1979 source references other documents, including the Alaska Statehood Act and related reports from the 1950s, and includes mention of the congressional intent behind the natural resources ownership provision. Some relevant quotes from the chapter include:
“The Alaska Statehood Act provides that all lands granted or confirmed under the Act include the full mineral rights. The Act further stipulates that these land grants are made on the condition that, in all subsequent conveyances of selected lands, the State must reserve all mineral rights and the right to enter and to remove the minerals. The State may never sell nor convey the mineral rights. The Act authorizes the Federal Government to initiate forfeiture proceedings against State lands conveyed without such reservation.” Page 106
“The House report accompanying the Alaska Statehood Act indicates that these grants of lands and revenues were intended to overcome two major objections to statehood: that Alaska did not have a viable economy apart from the Federal expenditures for construction projects and military bases, and that Alaska could not support the costs of self-government from the resources from which revenue could be generated.” Page 109
Taken together, it is clear that Alaskans own the resources of Alaska through their state government. In reference to state ownership of these natural resources, Hickel goes on to say “A successful Owner State must then grapple with the issue of the wealth it creates. Some oil provinces, including Alberta, Canada and Alaska, have sometimes dispersed their surpluses by giving away some of their land and resources or the money those resources earned. In Alaska’s case, this policy reflected a basic misunderstanding of our carefully crafted Statehood Compact. The U.S. Congress deeded to us our mineral-rich lands so that our state government could afford to provide basic services. The intent was not to generate cash payments to the people. Government-generated payments or dividends create an insatiable appetite, and the intoxicated electorate will ignore the basic needs of their communities, including the vital ongoing maintenance of the economic and social infrastructure.”
There are likely additional references in the congressional record that would clarify the issue and offer additional support to Hickel’s statements and the quotes offered above. Beyond these references, there is the historical context of how resource ownership in Alaska has been treated since statehood. Between 1959 and 1976 there was resource development in Alaska, and yet not once did anyone suggest that somehow Alaskans were being cheated out of their rightful due by not receiving some form of direct benefit. Even with the creation of the Permanent Fund in 1976 there was no language in the ballot measure or in the statements either in support or in opposition to passage that suggested anything other than State ownership of the natural resources and of the Permanent Fund itself.
The idea of placing the Permanent Fund Dividend into the state constitution is based on a flawed interpretation of the state constitution and would violate the congressional intent behind the very section of the Alaska Statehood Act and the Alaska Constitution that proponents cite as reason for prioritizing the dividend program in the first place. No Alaskan has a priority interest in the Permanent Fund or in any other state-owned resource. Alaskans own these resources collectively, and only through the state.
Protecting the Permanent Fund could be best accomplished by placing the POMV — Percent Of Market Value — limit into the Alaska constitution. As for the dividend program, paying dividends is a policy decision and should be continued as a balanced-budget payment within the overall budget. Some would say that it is too difficult to have to spend so much of every legislative session arguing about the size of the PFD, but that is mostly due to the broad range of possibilities at the beginning. If the starting point were a locked-in POMV draw on the Permanent Fund and the acceptance of the PFD as being a part of the overall budget, the range of possible dividend amounts would narrow significantly. Rather than some arguing for $3500 payments while others argue for $500 payments, the starting range would likely be a difference of a few hundred dollars rather than a few thousand dollars. It is the legislature’s job to develop the annual budgets, and the PFD is a part of those budgets. With the Permanent Fund protected with the POMV amendment, it can continue that way.