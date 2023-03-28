The Borough Assembly and Manh Choh road
To the editor: Recent actions by the Borough Assembly trouble me. First: the Borough Assembly recently gutted a resolution opposing Manh Choh Mine’s haul plan. This destructive vote – by five Republican assembly members – followed weeks of nonpartisan testimony from Fairbanks residents strongly opposing the haul plan. Residents spoke clearly, in great numbers, saying that the plan is unsafe. People – voters – consistently explained that they do not oppose mining or this mine, they simply find it too dangerous to allow enormous haul trucks to overwhelm Richardson and Steese Highway traffic, sometimes in town, twenty-four-hours-a-day, all year long, in all weather, for years. Other ways to process or transport the gold are still being suggested. This is not a partisan issue. So, why do Republican members of the Assembly, led by Brett Rottermund, refuse to listen to worried constituents? Surely not because, for them, monied business interests override all? Even voters and their own community?
Second: a nonpartisan committee of residents met for years in a climate-change study group including longtime resident Terry Chapin. Chapin is an internationally acclaimed expert on climate; we’re fortunate, as a community, to have him here – and willing to work with others. After years of careful studies, this unpaid committee offered a report suggesting (not coercing or forcing) ways our community might adapt to coming changes. (Admit it: we, as a community, sit at the epicenter of vast planet-wide weather forces – including some potential opportunities.) But, again, those five Assembly members – all from one political party (and acting, I think, as partisans) – dissolved this important committee! Several just said, flatly: “I don’t believe in climate change.” They rejected the report and appointed “new” members to a newly formed (I’ll say “unqualified”) group – with one unifying goal: deny climate change. (Or, maybe there’s a more important goal? Grasp power by telling gullible voters that we’re saving money?)
We as a community must not accept such arbitrary, partisan nonsense. Fairbanks constituents can – and should – protest actions by “representatives” who fail to listen to us. Our community is weakened – even impoverished – by them.
Jean Anderson
Fairbanks