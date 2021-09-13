WOMEN’S FASHIONS

In 1908 there was a ladies’ fashion fad of wearing enormous hats that were piled high with flowers, feathers, or frills. These hats became known at the “Merry Widow” hats, and they were desired by women everywhere, including here in the Tanana Valley. Men did not like these hats because they were a public nuisance, by blocking views in public events. Out of Frustration, Zach Hickman, the editor of the Fairbanks Daily News, wrote the following article:
Fairbanks Daily News – June 3, 1908
“MERRY WIDOW” HATS ARE EASY
A Fairbanks man has hit upon the mysteries of the “merry widow hat.” He is desirous that every woman in the Tanana may enjoy the wonderful creations, and says it is easy to make the hats once the process is explained. “I must confess,” said he, “that they look as though they might be hard to make, but everything is simple once you get the knack of the thing. How, if the ladies of the Tanana will carefully observe the following directions, they will have no trouble in making themselves “merry widow” hats:
“Take one cart-wheel. Superimpose on the hub one wire waste basket. Stitch on cover of white fishing net over green mosquito bar from you last season’s camping outfit. Around this crown bank a few sunflowers and daisies, brown roses, cerise and crimson chrysanthemums, a bunch of tall grass, a spray of lavender lilacs, Alice blue hyacinths, a stock of hollyhocks, purple and variegated petunias, pink verbenas, and candy tuft interspersed with the blue and brown forget-me-nots. Next take 53 yards of lavender colored ribbon edged with cerise and construct a number of loops for either side of the front of the hat extending from the center of the crown to either one edge of the brim, using as braces for stiffening long strips of bamboo. In the center of this dainty bow place the garden gate, the latest fad in a ‘merry widow’ hat buckle. Should the ribbon not be forthcoming, two canoe paddles secured by the above-mentioned buckle and appropriately tinted will serve satisfactorily. A wooden golf stick, a garden rake and a flagpole will give a jaunty effect as hat pins. These are only a few hints in regard to the material for the home manufacture of the popular ‘merry widow’ hat. Any changes may be made of the fixtures added to suit the maker, for anything is in the style if maintained.”
Around 1910 ladies’ fashions began changing to long skinny skirts that we refer to as the “Titanic Look.” The following commentary by the editor of the Times here in Fairbanks clearly shows that not everyone in Fairbanks was happy about those new modern fashion trends:
Fairbanks Daily Times Editorial by J. Harmon Caskey published on September 18, 1911:
WOMEN’S FASHIONS
Are women artistic and sensible in the styles of clothing they wear? It is the fault of women themselves if they do not command the universal admiration of men, for it is perfectly natural for men to admire a prettily dressed woman.
We are compelled to admit that the woman of the present day is not guided by the grace and beauty that should guide her in her dress. There is nothing in this world so beautiful as a beautiful woman, beautifully dressed. But women seem to run to the grotesque. Anything that is grotesquely ugly seems to be just the thing in styles for the women of today. For instance, there is not garment so beautiful, or attractive as a skirt that hangs gracefully from the waist, but that awful tube skirt invites the disgust of men instead of their admiration; and those awfully ugly hats, not a line of beauty or grace in them. The more grotesque, the more stylish, and the men turn their heads in disgust.
Women are making a great mistake. They had the admiration of men for their taste for grace and beauty; but for some unaccountable reason they have got it into their heads that they are just about right, rigged out in all respects as a clown or comic valentine.
The present fashions of women are surely losing for them the respect of men. When one stops to consider that some women will pay $50 for a hat that has not the remotest resemblance to a hat and cannot by any possibility whatever perform the functions of a hat, and makes all behind it miserable at any entertainment, he will almost throw up his hands and exclaim, that women are degenerating since the days of our mothers.
It is a fact that the stunning woman of today is disgusting to sensible men, and if she doesn’t be careful, she will lose the position of advantage that she has always occupied in the hearts of men. She should lead men in all matters of refinement and delicacy, and men are more than willing that she should, but she is throwing away this birth right of hers and is following fads gotten up by scheming ones to make money by extreme changes in styles that compels the casting aside of a hat or garment before it has been used to any extent whatever.
We hope that the women will vouchsafe to adorn themselves in beautiful raiment, and not mar the natural beauty which is theirs by inheritance.
Fast forward to the good old pipeline days, and as you can see from this 1975 editorial, Fairbanks men are still dismayed by women’s fashions.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner January 27, 1975
Alaska Women
Dear Editor:
We have long celebrated a large variety of Alaska characters in song, story, and poem: gold rushers, sourdoughs, seafarers, trapper, hunters, steamboat captains, and archeologists, to name a few. And recently, in one of Fairbanks’ weekly newspapers, someone even rushed forward to eulogize the newly arrived pipeliner.
On Alaska type, however, we have sadly neglected. I speak of the courageous women who date to step out on the streets of Fairbanks in 20-below or colder weather, clad only in a parka, miniskirt, and nylon stockings.
When I first witnessed such a heartwarming spectacle, I was dumbfounded. But thinking further on it, I was overcome with awe for the selfless creature and others like her. Just imagine, these women are so strongly motivated to do good that they will risk severe discomfort, frostbite, and purple legs in order to brighten the day of winter jaded Fairbanksan males.
Such heroism should not go unnoticed or unrewarded. Toward this end, I propose that we erect a stature to the selfless women of the short skirts who risk their all to cheer Fairbanks men in winter. We should place the stature somewhere near the end-of -the-Alaska-Highway marker. It would be a pretty Alaska woman in parka and miniskirt, standing on a pair of long, shapely purple lets, looking over toward the town side of the Cushman St. Bridge. It’s the least we can do.
Sincerely,
Ronald Crowe