One recent evening while in my apartment in Nome Alaska, the Internet stopped working. This is not an uncommon occurrence but most often when the Internet is out, people will still have the distraction of a mobile phone that uses cell technology. But in Nome my phone has very poor connectivity. I had planned to do some work on my book that needed the Internet and then possibly watch two episodes of Never Have I Ever on Netflix in order to record an episode of my podcast “Mom and Teen Reel Talk” to no avail.
When I realized there was no Internet and no phone, I started to panic. So many thoughts running through my head all of which ended up with “I’m not sure I’m going to make it.” I felt like I was going to die, not really die, but the feeling was intense and unwanted. Was it die of boredom, die of irresponsibility, die of having to talk to my family? I was amazed at what a strong reaction I had and how quickly I was looking for a way to end the discomfort. My mind started ruminating on a million different things to possibly do, none of which sounded the least bit interesting and disregarding the fact that I worked 10 hours today, went to an exercise class and was tired.
It felt like I was going through withdrawal from my constant connectedness to electronics. It was only after I slowed down for a minute, stared out at the open tundra and reminded myself that everything was ok that I could decide what to do. You guessed it, connect with you and share some snack size reflections. This isn’t really a story about unplugging, although it would be a great opportunity for families to think about what it would be like to work in some unplugged time, but rather what to do when the ebbs and flows of life give you something unexpected.
1)Slow down and do some intentional breathing
2)Identify what thought is getting you so scared and realize that these are only thoughts and a thought is a sentence in your mind.
3)Allow yourself to fully feel whatever is coming up, remember feelings are literally vibrations in your body and cannot kill you.
4)Determine if you can think of another thought that is believable and more helpful and can generate an easier feeling to handle. Or allow the feeling to come and imagine everything about the feeling. The feeling cannot control you if you are watching it from an outside perspective. Imagine you are watching it on TV. .
5)Remember that nothing has gone wrong.