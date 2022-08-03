After Patrick Henry High School in San Diego cut honors and advanced courses, one of the biggest concerns students and parents had was how that would affect future college applications.
Many wondered: If a high school offers fewer advanced courses, does that hurt students’ chances of getting into their preferred colleges?
In addition to making a more impressive course list, advanced courses boost students’ GPAs. The University of California, for example, grants an honors weight point to certain advanced courses, including Advanced Placement courses, International Baccalaureate Higher Level courses, and UC-certified honors courses. Authorities and experts at some of California’s most prominent and selective universities — UC San Diego, San Diego State, UCLA, USC and Stanford — talked about how they consider students’ course lists and GPAs in admission applications.
Overall, they said that while advanced courses are important, they take steps to ensure that students whose high schools offer few advanced courses are not at a disadvantage compared with students who go to schools with many advanced courses.
Q: How important are grades, GPA and courses taken in a student’s college application?
UCLA: They’re obviously really important. The backbone, I think, of any strong application to UCLA or to a UC is going to be the work that the student does in the classroom. The UC GPA is based exclusively on work that the student has done in their sophomore and junior year.
SDSU: Starting in 2018, and with the intention of moving toward a more comprehensive admissions process, SDSU’s Enrollment Services initiated a significant research effort to better understand the pre-enrollment indicators of success for our previous classes’ students. While cumulative GPA proved to be the strongest single predictor of success, other attributes tended to vary based on the intended major of students (i.e. those entering STEM majors were more successful if they had taken more units of mathematics). As a result, SDSU established a common set of variables to evaluate first-year applicants, but with weights that are different depending on the major to which they are applying.
Generally speaking, A-G (courses required for UC/CSU admission) GPA accounts for 50 percent of the scoring. The other 50 percent is made up of differential weights placed on individual A-G units (greater than) 30, the number of Math/Quantitative Reasoning units completed, as well as the grades in those classes, STEM units taken, foreign language grades and units, history grades and units, and presence — or not — in our local service area.
Other factors, such as the percentage of (underrepresented minorities) in their local high school, military status, participation in college preparatory programs, and whether one is a foster youth or a homeless youth, are also used as criteria for admission to specific programs.
Stanford:Stanford is committed to a holistic review of all candidates, which considers the range of information within each student’s application, including their academic background, life experience, educational context and other personal characteristics. Everything in an applicant’s record is considered together; no portion of the application is considered without the rest of the application.
Q: What does your university look for when evaluating applicants’ grades and courses taken? Is the general rule: The more advanced/honors/AP classes and the higher GPA, the better?
SDSU: More advanced classes do help, but they’re not the end-all-be-all of our evaluation process. As explained above, we look for students to be a good academic fit for their intended major based on several factors, which gets into which subject-level classes they have taken and their grades in them.
Q: If students are wondering which kinds of high school classes they should take to be competitive in college admissions, are certain kinds of courses better than others?
UCLA: It would be dangerous for me to say that, because if I indicate one as being preferred over another, then any school that doesn’t offer those kinds of classes would be at a disadvantage. The answer, really, is no, we just want to have that contextual knowledge of what is available to a student in the curriculum and to what degree they’re taking advantage of those courses.
SDSU: A challenging curriculum is important, but we do not have preference between honors, AP and concurrent (community college) courses.
Stanford:We do not require a specific set of courses for admission to Stanford, and we do not have a preference for any particular curriculum. We have found that a curriculum emphasizing depth and breadth across core academic subjects (English, mathematics, science, history, foreign language) is the best preparation for the academic rigors at Stanford. We also encourage students to engage in honors or advanced coursework as is available to them.