While on trips, hunters may encounter juvenile wildlife. First and foremost, it is important to be aware of regulations regarding age and size of an animal, as animals that are too small or too young are not eligible to be hunted.
A common mistake people make is assuming that young animals who are alone are orphans. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (which has an entire page dedicated to orphaned animal protocol) notes that animals that may appear to be orphaned actually often have parents nearby. “Don’t assume an animal is an orphan simply because it is alone,” according to the department. It is not unusual for parents to leave their young for periods of time.
Moreover, in the fall time, most young animals should be able to survive on their own. Moose calves, for example, are born in May and should be independent by September. In these cases ADF&G takes no action, which is the plan for this young moose.
The bottom line is that, if you see an animal on its own, the best response is no response — let the animals be. While it may be tempting to do otherwise, do not approach, touch or otherwise attempt to help the young animal. Feeding wildlife is illegal. Interfering can cause more harm than good, according to the department, as it can cause parents to actually abandon their young. Additionally, approaching the animal could cause the parent — if it is nearby — to return and become aggressive in defense of its young.
If you do encounter an injured, aggressive or truly orphaned animal, you can call the Fairbanks ADF&G office at 907-459-7200 or fill out a wildlife encounter form at bit.ly/3RpNGb8.
ADF&G will respond and determine what to do about the animal. They will often contact zoos or research centers to see if any will take the animal.