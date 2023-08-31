Autumn arrives

National Weather Service Fairbanks

Former Typhoon Damrey, which recurved off the coast of Japan, is seen moving over Alaska Thursday morning, via satellite. The storm is already bringing near 70 mph winds to the Alaska Range passes.

A strong storm in Southwest Alaska will bring winds, heavy rain and cooler temperatures to the Interior this weekend.

Andrew Stokes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Fairbanks, said that the remnants of Typhoon Damrey will bring strong winds peaking Friday afternoon with around 20 mph sustained gusts out of the southwest. Gusts of 45 mph are predicted on the summits north of Fairbanks.

