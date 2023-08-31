A strong storm in Southwest Alaska will bring winds, heavy rain and cooler temperatures to the Interior this weekend.
Andrew Stokes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Fairbanks, said that the remnants of Typhoon Damrey will bring strong winds peaking Friday afternoon with around 20 mph sustained gusts out of the southwest. Gusts of 45 mph are predicted on the summits north of Fairbanks.
The NWS issued a wind advisory for the Yukon Flats and surrounding uplands from 10 a.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday for winds between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. A wind advisory for Deltana and Tanana Flats, including Salcha, Delta Junction, Fort Greely, Harding and Birch lakes, Dry Creek, Dot Lake and Healy Lake predicts southern winds between 20 and 25 mph with gusts up to 65 mph through 10 a.m. Friday.
Strong winds in the South are triggering power outages across Anchorage. As of 2:50 p.m. Thursday, roughly 2,200 members were without power, according to a news release from Chugach Electric Association Inc.
A rain band spinning off of the storm will throw a substantial amount of moisture into the Interior from Friday through Saturday morning, Stokes said. About a half inch of rain will fall on Fairbanks, with over 1 inch in Cantwell and a half inch in Delta Junction.
A flood watch is in effect through Monday morning for the Central Interior, including Nenana, Anderson, Tanana, Minto, Manley Hot Springs, Rampart, Lake Minchumina, and Livengood, and a special weather statement was issued Thursday afternoon for Deltana, the Tanana Flats, Upper Tanana Valley, Fortymile Country, Denali, and Eastern Alaska Range through noon Sunday.
The flood watch explains that heavy rain in the Alaska Range is causing high water on the Tanana River, and minor flooding of low-lying areas near the river is possible as water levels gradually rise through the weekend.
According to a NWS Facebook post, portions of Perkins Drive, Melanie Lane and Chief John Drive in Fairbanks are already covered with 1- to 3-feet of water, and water is already covering some low-lying driveways and yards.
“The rivers are already high because we’ve been getting a lot of rain, so this is going to push them a bit further,” Stokes said. He said that while the rivers won’t be as high as they are during spring breakup, but there will be flooding in some areas.
The backside of the typhoon will bring colder temperatures into the area that will settle in for the fall. “That should bring us closer to what is typical for this time of year,” Stokes said.
Stokes predicted that low temperatures will plummet into the 20s in Eastern Interior and the 30s in Fairbanks over the weekend. The NWS expects the high temperatures to hover in the low 50s through the weekend.
