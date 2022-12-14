Snowflakes

A close up of an ice crystal, which Libbrecht found and photographed in Fairbanks. Finding the perfect ice crystals requires a strict set of environmental conditions: temperatures around 15 degrees, little or no wind, and a lot of snow. Courtesy Kenneth Libbrecht

 Kenneth Libbrecht

The National Weather Service is predicting our first long cold snap of the season starting Thursday night.

It is expected to go at least until Sunday but could last longer. Temperatures are expected to range from 15 below zero to 25 below zero in places, with Saturday night likely being the coldest.