The National Weather Service is predicting our first long cold snap of the season starting Thursday night.
It is expected to go at least until Sunday but could last longer. Temperatures are expected to range from 15 below zero to 25 below zero in places, with Saturday night likely being the coldest.
“High pressure building in over northwest Alaska headed for the Interior is really what's causing this,” Meteorologist Joe Kryston said.
The heavy snow will also be dying down with the cold snap.
“It’s gonna be clear and cold,” Kryston said.
Humidity and wind levels will be normal, at about 60% to 70% and 10-15 mph, respectively.
“This is about normal for this time of year,” Kryston said. “Fort Yukon area will be colder, getting to -40, but Fairbanks will stay in the -20s.”