A special weather statement is in effect in the Interior, warning of cold temperatures and strong wind gusts as a front moves into the region.
“With the cold front, we’re expecting a pretty good amount of wind and a chance of snow,” said Jim Brader, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
On Friday, the high temperature will be near 40 degrees Fahrenheit, but on Saturday, the high temperature will drop into the low 20s.
The cold front may last through Wednesday, Brader said.
Brader said that April is normally the Interior’s sunniest and driest month, but this year we’ve had colder temperatures and active weather.
Brader said that the weather system is caused by high-pressure in the Bering Straight and cold air from the Beaufort Sea.
Winds from the northeast will bring gusts of up to 25 miles per hour in Fairbanks and gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour through Brooks Range passes.
Brader said travel may be difficult to the White Mountains due to blowing or drifting snow on the roads.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.