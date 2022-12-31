Interior Snow

As 2022 transitions into 2023, Scott Berg advises local residents to enjoy the warmer weather while still preparing for cold temperatures.

Dorothy Resch Chomicz/News-Miner

 Dorothy Resch Chomicz/News-Miner

The new year will bring a high of 10 degrees to Fairbanks on Monday.

On Saturday and Sunday, highs will be between 0 to 5, with low of 10 below, Scott Berg, a forecaster with the National Weather Service said.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com