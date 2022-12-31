The new year will bring a high of 10 degrees to Fairbanks on Monday.
On Saturday and Sunday, highs will be between 0 to 5, with low of 10 below, Scott Berg, a forecaster with the National Weather Service said.
A low pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska will move warmer air across the Interior, Berg said. On Monday and Tuesday, lows will be around 0 and highs will be around 10. Berg expects partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, so there will be a low potential for seeing the aurora.
The National Weather Service doesn’t expect any strong winds or snow the next couple days, but there is a current air quality advisory issued by the Department of Environmental Conservation.
The normal high for this time of year is 2 below and the normal low is 18 below, Berg said. We do have periods of warm temperatures throughout the winter so this isn’t out of the realm of possibility, he said.
Berg recommends that those spending time outside dress warm.
