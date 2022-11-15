Fairbanks received .7 inches of snow between Sunday night and Monday afternoon.
The snow was predicted to end Monday evening, and the cloud cover should linger until Tuesday morning, Benjamin Bartos, meterologist at the National Weather Service, said. Bartos predicts sunny skies for the rest of the week. There is a slight chance of flurries on Saturday, he said.
It’s pretty standard November weather, Bartos said, adding the rain mixed in with the snow on Sunday night was not uncommon, but it did drop the snow totals and make the snow slushy.
Fairbanks and North Pole also have a stage one air quality advisory from 10 p.m. Monday night to 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. The DEC said “unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.”
Delta Junction had wind highs of 45 mph on Sunday. Denali National Park received around eight inches of snow on Sunday and Monday.
