Parts of Interior Alaska are under a weather watch after a spring snowstorm moved into the region on Saturday.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Upper Tanana Valley and Fortymile Country, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday and lasting through noon Monday. The weather agency is predicting anywhere from 2 to 12 inches of snow, depending on the region.
Two-day snowfall totals could range from 2 to 4 inches in the Central Interior and up to 8 to 12 inches in the Eastern Interior. Regardless of where you live, blowing snow and winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour will hamper visibility on roads, reducing visibility to one-half mile or less, the weather agency stated in several social media posts.
A series of weak fronts moving through the Interior is causing the spring storm, with a band of heavier snow likely to extend from Northway to Chicken to Central to Coldfoot near Atigun Pass, the weather service stated.
Through Monday morning, the Fairbanks area is expected to see 2-4 inches of snow with 4-6 inches falling at higher elevations north and east of the city.
For Easter Sunday, the forecast is calling for highs of around 13 and lows near zero with morning snow and patchy, freezing fog. Sunday night calls for snow showers and patchy fog before 10 p.m. with a chance of snow falling again after 1 a.m. Monday. As the weather system moves out on Monday, highs should be around 16 with a 30% chance of snow off and on throughout the day, according to the weather service.
Contact Gary Black at 907-459-7504 or gblack@newsminer.com.