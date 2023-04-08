Snowbunny

A snowbunny made by Byron Broda is ready for Easter, just in time for a series of spring snowstorms moving through Interior Alaska. 

 Photo courtesy Chris Broda, Fairbanks

Parts of Interior Alaska are under a weather watch after a spring snowstorm moved into the region on Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Upper Tanana Valley and Fortymile Country, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday and lasting through noon Monday. The weather agency is predicting anywhere from 2 to 12 inches of snow, depending on the region.

