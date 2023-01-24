A winter front blew across the Interior on Monday and Tuesday bringing varying amounts of snow to the region and burying residents of the Denali Park area in more than a foot of snow.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks reported 5.5 inches of snow since Sunday night. Murphy Dome and Chena Ridge received over 7.4 inches of snow, North Pole got 4 inches of snow, and Harding Lake received 2.5 inches.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com