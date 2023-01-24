A winter front blew across the Interior on Monday and Tuesday bringing varying amounts of snow to the region and burying residents of the Denali Park area in more than a foot of snow.
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks reported 5.5 inches of snow since Sunday night. Murphy Dome and Chena Ridge received over 7.4 inches of snow, North Pole got 4 inches of snow, and Harding Lake received 2.5 inches.
Kaitlyn Lardeo, a forecaster at the National Weather Service, described the front as shaped like a stretched-out Band-Aid over Fairbanks.
The Fairbanks area has received about 38.6 inches of snow so far this winter — about half of the yearly average of 69.3 inches, according to the NWS.
The most snowfall in the Interior reached the Denali area. Residents reported receiving more than 16 inches of fresh snow. In Cantwell, first reports were of a foot of snow falling.
Due to heavy snowfall overnight and poor road conditions, the Denali National Park and Preserve’s Winter Visitor Center closed on Tuesday. A winter weather advisory remained in effect with snow continuing through Tuesday evening. A foot of snow fell by mid-day, and it was still snowing Tuesday evening.
Visibility was difficult on the roads with the deep snow, and the park road crew worked to open lanes.
Snowplows continued clearing the Parks Highway throughout the day and reported removing about 14 inches of snow from the road.
Administrators of Cantwell School decided to turn Tuesday into a virtual learning day with students attending school via Zoom. School was not actually cancelled, despite Facebook posts celebrating what some were calling a first-ever “snow day” for the school. Fewer than 10 students in grades K-12 attend Cantwell School.
“We reviewed the situation at 6 a.m.,” said Denali Borough School Superiintendent Dan Polta. “At that time, we had reports of people stuck in their driveways, [the] school road had not yet been plowed, we hadn’t been able to confirm a time with our plowing service to clear the driveway, and, due to personnel issues, would not be able to shovel open the emergency exits.”
“Given these things, especially the emergency egress for students in the building, we transitioned learning to a virtual setting,” Polta said.
The winter storm watch Tuesday was extended to 9 p.m., primarily due to winds and blowing snow, reducing visibility for drivers. Snow was expected to taper off throughout the night with a possible additional accumulation of a couple inches of new snow.
The storm brings Denali’s total snowfall this season to 47.5 inches since July 1, 2022. The first 2 inches of snow fell at Denali in August 2022.
