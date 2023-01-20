Interior storm

A low pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska combined with a cold front moving east will bring snow, strong wind gusts and colder temperatures to the Interior this weekend.

 Robert Hanson, Alaska Department of Transportation

The low pressure system in the gulf will bring approximately 2 to 3 inches of snow to Fairbanks early Saturday, Kaitlyn Lardeo with the National Weather Service said. The eastern-moving cold front will increase wind speeds with gusts of up to 20 to 30 miles per hour by Friday night.

