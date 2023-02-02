Punxsutawney Phil, the weather-forecasting Pennsylvania groundhog, did not find his shadow Thursday morning during his annual prediction at Gobbler’s Knoll, Penn.
"I see a shadow on my stage, and so no matter how you measure, it's six more weeks of winter weather,” a handler read from the scroll he said Phil selected.
Tradition stipulates that if the East Coast-based groundhog sees his shadow, it means an early spring. If not, winter continues for six more weeks.
The National Centers for Environmental Information, however, notes Phil’s record hovers around 40% over the past decade, even as meteorologists continue to refine their trade and ability to forecast weather trends.