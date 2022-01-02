Sections of the Richardson Highway and Steese Highway remain closed Monday because of high winds and drifting snow.
The Richardson Highway may re-open to motorists today, as highway crews clear snow from the state road, said Caitlin S. Frye, DOT spokesperson. The heavy snow drifts are up to three feet deep.
On social media, people complained the highway closing is blocking deliveries of rolled hay bales to local farms. Sara Craig wrote on Facebook that "Delta Junction is the current feed source for rolled hay bales in south central, and our provider cannot transport anything until the road is open."
The Richardson Highway has been closed since early Saturday between mileposts 186 and 218, north of Paxson and south of Fort Greely. The area spans the junction with Denali Highway.
The Steese Highway summits also are closed between Twelve Mile and Eagle summits. There has been no announcement when the state road may re-open.
"Our crews are also working up there, but the wind is still blowing at about 20 mph, so we are unsure when it will open," Frye said Monday in an email to the News-Miner.
“Like the area on the Richardson that is closed, these are notoriously windy, snowy areas that do tend to close several times through the winter,” Frye said.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities shut down portions of the Richardson and Steese highways this weekend after strong wind gusts and snow drifts made driving extremely hazardous.
Across greater Fairbanks, the Transportation Department reported that icy patches were wearing down unevenly on roads, which has made for a rough driving surface.
“We have brought on extra people to help scrape and smooth out icy surfaces, but this work is difficult and slow,” Alaska DOT&PF said on Twitter. “We’re doing our best, but some areas will continue to be rough for a while yet.”
The DOT is advising motorists to check for updates on 511.Alaska.gov, which delivers real-time road conditions in Alaska.