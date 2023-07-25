Lightning strikes across Interior Alaska caused fires and power outages Monday night.
18,000 lightning strikes sparked 30 new fires, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Lightning strikes across Interior Alaska caused fires and power outages Monday night.
18,000 lightning strikes sparked 30 new fires, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service are responding to several fires in the Interior.
The DOF suppressed a 0.3 acre fire burning in hardwoods near George Creek with a helitack crew. Crews also located a cluster of fires on Pogo Mine Road after Pogo Mine security reported a wildfire near Mile 19.
Crews found a 150-acre fire burning in a modified protection area.
Residents reported a wildfire caused by a lightning strike approximately 25 miles north of the Salcha boat launch at McCoy Creek. Heavy rain decreased the 25-acre fire and limited its spread. The DOF is working on structure protection of some of the river cabins along the creek.
The DOF is also responding to the Deep Creek fire off of the Salcha River, approximately 10-miles north of the McCoy Creek fire, a DOF spokesperson said. Aerial resources working on the McCoy Creek fire spotted a smoke column and an reconnaissance flight discovered a 15-acre fire. The fire has since grown to 75-acres. Two Fire Boss water scooping aircraft and an air tanker are making repeated water drops.
The BLM AFS Midnight Sun Hotshots are responding to the Champion Fire on Table Mountain in the White Mountain National Recreational Area. While the fire is burning in a limited management option area, BLM is taking action so the fire does not impact the Fortymile caribou federal subsistence hunt that begins Aug. 1. The fire is burning in open tundra with some black spruce about three miles north of Nome Creek West Road.
The Mooseheart Crew, from Tanana and Minto, are replacing smokejumpers working on the Moose Fire burning near mile 100 of the Elliott Highway. Smokejumpers corralled the 11.5-acre fire on Monday night, and firefighters are now are mopping up the hot spots.
Fire crews are also working on the Klaluthyiit Bluff Fire near the Kanuti River and the Boulder Fire near Manley Hot Springs.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning in the Central Interior and Yukon Flats from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday due to thunderstorms that could lead to new large and dangerous fires in the area.
Bobby Bianco, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Fairbanks, said that Monday’s thunderstorms were a bit of an anomaly. “That was quite a bit of thunderstorm activity,” he said.
Bianco said that on a normal day, the NWS sees up to 5,000 lightning strikes. A large storm may bring down 10,000 to 15,000 lightning strikes, so 18,000 lightning strikes is rare, Bianco said.
There is a chance for thunderstorms every day this week, especially in the higher terrain, Bianco said.
Burn permits remain suspended in the Tok area, Delta area, and Copper River.
NWS also issued a special weather statement around Fairbanks, North Pole, and Delta at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. More showers and thunderstorms Tuesday will increase the risk of flooding along streams and rivers feeding the Tanana River and in low lying areas. Bianco said that the Tanana River has been rising gradually over the past couple days and the NWS is concerned that gravel bars may be covered with water.
Fairbanks hit 90 degrees Fahrenheit Monday, breaking a daily record of 89 degrees from 1968 and hitting 90 degrees for the first time since 2017, according to Bianco.
Approximately 5,000 residents reported power outages due to lightning strikes in Healy, Fairbanks, North Pole, Salcha, and Delta on Monday evening, according to a Facebook post by Golden Valley Electric Association. Power was restored to most members by around 9 p.m. Monday.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.