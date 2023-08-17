Hail from Aug. 16, 2023 storms

A line of thunderstorms pushed through the Interior Wednesday around 4 p.m., bringing frequent lightning, heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds. Submitted photo from unknown photographer.

A large thunderstorm rolled through the Interior Wednesday evening, possibly the last storm of the summer season.

A line of thunderstorms from Anderson to Salcha struck late Wednesday afternoon.

