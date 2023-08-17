A large thunderstorm rolled through the Interior Wednesday evening, possibly the last storm of the summer season.
A line of thunderstorms from Anderson to Salcha struck late Wednesday afternoon.
Ryan Metzger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Fairbanks, said a line of thunderstorms pushed south Wednesday around 4 p.m., bringing frequent lightning, heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds.
Winds gusted to 37 mph at Fort Wainwright and around 20 mph at Fairbanks International Airport, according to the NWS. The hail that spread across the Interior was approximately a half inch or smaller, and between a quarter of an inch and a half inch of rain fell.
Approximately 1,200 Golden Valley Electric Association members lost power due to the storm, GVEA spokesperson Meadow Bailey said.
Metzger said that the weather pattern is shifting to a southwesterly and westerly flow which will bring cooler conditions and more moisture — which is typical of August weather.
“There’s a good possibility that this could have been the last thunderstorm of the year for the Fairbanks area,” Metzger said.
Metzger predicts cooler temperatures over the next week, with daily highs between 58 and 64 degrees Fahrenheit. “As we go into September the likelihood of having warm temperatures drops each day,” Metzger said.
Scattered shows may bring a quarter to an inch of rain to the Fairbanks and over an inch of rain over the western Brooks Range.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.
