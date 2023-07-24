If you thought it was hot this weekend, you weren’t wrong.
While Sunday’s high of 88 degrees didn’t set a record, it tied with the record previously set on July 23, 1968. The record breaker, however, could come today.
“We’re looking to break it,” said Bobby Bianco, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Fairbanks.
Monday’s record high is 89 — achieved on July 24, 1968. Today’s high is a predicted 90 degrees, and if the Interior doesn’t set a new record, “Monday will be close to a record high,” Bianco said.
The summer hot streak is the result of warm air from southern portions of the state invading the Tanana Valley.
“The reason for the heat is a high pressure system just over the Alaska-Canada border, and that’s providing for warming temperatures to come in from the southeast and south,” Bianco said. “As the air comes over the mountains, we warm from that.”
Temperatures will be in the upper 80s until midweek before we see a cooling trend settling in toward the weekend, Bianco said. Weekend temperatures are predicted to be around 80 degrees.
The one thing that could hinder a record-breaking temperature today is the hazy cloud cover in the upper atmosphere caused by wildfires burning across Canada.
Since March, a record 25 million acres have burned in Canada with smoke and haze impacting parts of the Lower 48. Smoke should linger in the upper atmosphere through midweek but will likely not pose a health risk.
The National Weather Service’s Facebook page noted that with the Interior experiencing high heat, residents should take precautions if outdoors for long hours and should take water precautions if recreating on local rivers.
“The Tanana River and other glacial rivers are running high and fast as the warm temperatures accelerate melting,” one post reads. “These glacial rivers will also contain increased numbers of logs and trees floating down them through next week and boaters should use caution.”
Contact Gary Black at 907-459-7504 or gblack@newsminer.com.
