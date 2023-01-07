Ice thickness levels are below normal in the Fairbanks area.
The ice is typically between 16 to 23 inches thick this time of year, the National Weather Service stated online. According to the NWS, the ice thickness levels were between 12 to 22 inches on Jan. 5.
The Tanana River near Fairbanks met its normal level, at 22 inches thick, according to the NWS. The Chena River at the Steese Highway was 12 inches thick, about 63% of its normal level.
National Weather Service employees drill into the ice on waterways in the Fairbanks area with an auger and measure it with a ruler, Andrew Stokes, a forecaster at NWS said. They have collected data on ice thickness from the region for several decades, he said.
Stokes recommends keeping an eye out for areas that could be thin and prepare for the worst case scenario.
The current causes ice depths to change on rivers with moving water, so ice thickness may be different in different spots, Battalion Chief Dominic Lovano with the Fairbanks Fire Department said.
“Be aware of your surroundings and what kind of water you’re walking over,” Lovano said, adding that the department does not recommend any drive across the river at any time since thickness does change.
If you fall through the ice, don’t panic, Lovano said. He recommends carrying safety gear, like a set of handheld ice picks, if you do fall through. He also suggests having a bag of dry clothes in your car.
