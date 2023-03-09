The National Weather Service is reporting that ice thickness measurements are below normal in the Fairbanks area for the beginning of March.
The ice is typically between 24 to 34 inches thick this time of year on ponds and lakes, the National Weather Service stated online Monday. Recent ice thickness levels are between 18 to 27 inches.
The Chena River at the Steese Highway is 18 inches thick, 7 inches less thick than its average of 25 inches thick, according to the NWS. The Chena River at Pike’s Landing is 22 inches.
The Tanana River near Fairbanks was 24 inches thick, about 89% of its normal level of 27 inches. The ice was 27 inches thick at Chena Lake in North Pole, compared to its normal level of 32 inches.
Other measurements include 27 inches at Lake Minchumina, 26 inches at Birch Lake, 26 inches on the Salcha River, 23 inches at Smith Lake and 20 inches at Olnes Pond.
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recommends that residents can drive snowmachines on ice 5 to 7 inches thick, small cars at 9 to 10 inches thick, and heavy-duty trucks at 16 to 17 inches thick. DNR also recommends that before you travel on ice, let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return; check out current ice conditions and hazards; know your escape plan should the ice break and have safety gear at the ready; and measure the ice thickness before heading out.
