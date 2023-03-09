The National Weather Service is reporting that ice thickness measurements are below normal in the Fairbanks area for the beginning of March.

The ice is typically between 24 to 34 inches thick this time of year on ponds and lakes, the National Weather Service stated online Monday. Recent ice thickness levels are between 18 to 27 inches.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com