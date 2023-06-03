High waters on the Chena River and Salcha River may cause minor-level flooding this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued flood advisories Thursday for the Salcha area, the Middle Tanana Valley, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Upper Tanana Valley, and Fortymile Country. According to the advisory, minor flooding may impact low-lying and poor drainage areas due to excessive rainfall. The Salcha river crested at 13.45-feet at 3 p.m. Thursday.

