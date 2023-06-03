High waters on the Chena River and Salcha River may cause minor-level flooding this weekend.
The National Weather Service issued flood advisories Thursday for the Salcha area, the Middle Tanana Valley, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Upper Tanana Valley, and Fortymile Country. According to the advisory, minor flooding may impact low-lying and poor drainage areas due to excessive rainfall. The Salcha river crested at 13.45-feet at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Minor flooding is also expected to impact the Chena River upstream of the Moose Creek Dam. The NWS expects that low lying roads and driveways near the Chena River upstream of the Moose Creek Dam may become impassable. Flooding will also impact parking lots, boat launches, picnic areas and campgrounds at the Chena River Recreation Area.
Dakari Anderson, a forecaster at NWS Fairbanks, said the high river levels will cause erosion on some riverbanks and gravel bars underwater. He said the water levels will decrease as the rain tapers off.
He said that the NWS is not expecting to see any significant flooding locally.
The flood advisories are in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday.
John Budnick, a public affairs specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said employees at the Moose Creek Dam went on a 24-hour watch at midnight Friday but ended the watch at noon Friday because water levels were going down.
Deputy Chief Kevin Harvey of the North Star Volunteer Fire Department advised extreme caution if residents choose to travel on the Chena River this weekend. He said that boat launches at Nordale Road and Chena Lake Recreation Area are underwater and the river has a faster than normal current.
Harvey said he has seen several 50- and 60-foot trees floating down the Chena River that could capsize a canoe. He said that residents can’t see trees and debris underneath the water due to the high water levels.
Harvey said he is very concerned about potential drownings this weekend. “I always recommend using a life vest,” Harvey said.
A special weather statement for light accumulating snow in the Interior was issued Friday morning and will end at 4 p.m. Saturday. According to the statement, snow may fall at elevations as low as 1500 feet. Snow of up to one inch is possible above 2,000-feet.
NWS Fairbanks stated in a Facebook post Friday afternoon that 2-inches of snow fell at Murphy Dome on Friday. They said that snow was sticking in places as low as 1,200-feet in elevation.
