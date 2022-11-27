The cold is creeping in as the first below-zero temperatures are expected in Fairbanks in the coming days.
The region can expect a high of 3 on Sunday and a high of 4 below zero on Monday, National Weather Service forecaster Craig Eckert said.
A chance of snow will conclude around 9 a.m. Sunday, and clouds covering the Interior will clear out by Sunday night.
As the clouds clear, expect the temperature to drop. The overnight low for Monday is predicted to be about 19 below zero.
Monday will bring clear skies along with a high of 4 below zero and lows going into Tuesday morning in the 20 below zero range.
The city of Fairbanks has not had highs below zero so far this year, Eckert said. On Nov. 6, Fairbanks and Goldstream Creek had highs of 1 and Ester had a high of 3.
Eckert recommends residents plug in their cars and have a blanket ready if needed to cover the hood.
“It never hurts to be prepared,” he said.
This week has seen a departure from normal temperatures, Eckert said. From Nov. 20 through Saturday, temperatures were about 12 degrees above normal.
The National Weather Service uses water equivalent to snow to measure the most accurate snowfall. November is about a quarter-inch of water below normal or about 4 inches of snow below normal.
