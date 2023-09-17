The Interior experienced its third warmest summer on record and an unusual fire season.
Fairbanks records third warmest summer
According to Rick Thoman, an Alaska climate specialist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, this summer was the third warmest summer on record in Fairbanks, preceded by the summers of 2004 and 2013.
Thoman said that Fairbanks had a cool spring, a later than average breakup, and June was slightly cooler than normal. “That manifests itself with a very slow start to the wildfire season,” Thoman said.
Thoman said it snowed on June 2. “There was mixed rain and snow right in town and some accumulation above 1500-feet,” he said. He said residents even skid on Murphy Dome at the beginning of June. “That’s unusual,” he said.
Fairbanks had below normal precipitation between June and August. The normal rainfall amount is 5.8-inches, and this year Fairbanks International Airport received 4.19-inches, Thoman said.
July and August were the warmest July and August on record, he said. “Unlike most years, our warmth was really back end loaded,” Thoman said.
Fairbanks was not alone in the heat — areas east of Fairbanks, such as Eagle and Northway, also experienced their third warmest summer. Whitehorse, Canada, recorded their warmest summer on record.
The average temperature between June and August at Fairbanks International Airport was 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit — the normal average temperature is 60.3 degrees Fahrenheit, Thoman said.
“It’s unlikely that we’d get back to back record heat, but from the large scale climate change summers are warming, not warming nearly as fast as winter,” Thoman said. “But with overall warming, in particular warming oceans, so more moisture evaporating into the atmosphere, we tilt the odds towards a warm summer.”
Thoman said that while the airport does not get freezing temperatures in August, cold spots like Goldstream and North Pole normally have a frost in late August. “Nobody had a frost in late August,” Thoman said. “That’s highly, highly unusual.”
One unusual aspect of the weather in August was higher average low temperatures than normal, Thoman said. The normal average low temperature day is 47.7 degrees Fahrenheit. This year, the lowest low temperature recorded was 45 degrees Fahrenheit and the average low temperature was 52.8 degrees Fahrenheit. Thoman said that it rained frequently in August and the clouds acted as a blanket and kept the temperatures up overnight.
Thoman said that the Interior will continue to see warmer summers as a result of climate change.
Chena Hot Springs Resort closed the Aurora Ice Museum for several weeks in August due to the heat.
A Chena Hot Springs employee said that it was 40 degrees Fahrenheit inside the ice museum at the time it closed — they normally keep the ice museum between 20 and 25 degrees Fahrenheit inside the ice museum.
The employee said the temperature kept rising inside due to a combination of a failure of a refrigerator system, the heat outside, and participant’s body heat. They recently reopened the ice museum on Aug. 22 after rebuilding sections of the museum’s workshop and laying down new carpet.
Fire season
Lily Coyle, Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection public information officer, confirmed that Alaska experienced 294,787 acres burned and 342 fires statewide so far in 2023 compared to 3,107,355 acres burned and 590 fires in 2022.
Fire Weather Program Manager Eric Stevens said that the fire season before and after July 24 looked very different compared to years past. He explained that most fires occur between May 1 and July 15, but this year most fires occurred after July 15. This year, approximately 2,000 acres burned before July 15 and approximately 300,000 acres burned after July 15, he said.
“The fire season clawed its way out of the grave and came back to life like a zombie,” Stevens said.
Stevens said that the number of fires started by people and the number of fires started by lightning are near equal, but fires started by lightning usually turn into bigger fires.
He said that that the level of lightning was below normal in June. “Without a lot of those lightning started fires our acreage burned was pretty small for the first half of the season,” Stevens said.
An outbreak of tens of thousand of lightning strikes on July 24 ignited fires across the Interior, and was followed by two more days of lightning, Stevens said. He said that late July and August is usually the wetter time of year, but warm and dry weather in late July and early August allowed fires to be established.
Stevens said that Chinook winds combined with the unusual warm and dry weather of August allowed fires to grow late in the fire season. “Thanks to the warm weather and some dry areas, those fires grew and grew and became somewhat serious,” Stevens said.
Stevens said that to add insult to injury, fire fighting resources and personnel had been sent out of state to help fight fires in Canada and the Lower 48 since Alaska was experiencing such a low volume of fires. “With a lot of our resources and personnel out of state, it was hard to jump on those right away,” he said.
He said that it’s too early to predict what next fire season will look like, and that weekly weather is the greatest determination of fire weather. He said that even if Fairbanks received record amounts of snow, fire season doesn’t remember after the snow is melted.
“Every season have its own personality and some have more personality than others,” Stevens said.