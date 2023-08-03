That doesn't look like 50 below

Jon Bourne, a former Fairbanks resident and News-Miner employee, moved to Texas more than 10 years ago. Making the 4,000-mile international trip with him was his Overhead Door Company thermometer, which he’s still getting use out of. “Thought you all — and maybe the rest of Fairbanks, too — might get a kick out of seeing said thermometer at 108 degrees!,” he wrote in an email to the News-Miner. “This heat wave is intense!”

 Photo courtesy Jon Bourne

Hot, dry weather comes to the Interior this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement Wednesday morning for hot temperatures in the Interior through the weekend.

