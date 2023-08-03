Hot, dry weather comes to the Interior this weekend.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement Wednesday morning for hot temperatures in the Interior through the weekend.
Andrew Stokes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Fairbanks, said that he expects temperatures to slowly rise around Fairbanks into the weekend. Temperatures will get up to the low to mid 80s Thursday and reach to the mid to upper 80s between Friday and Sunday.
Next week could continue to be warm if strong winds come from over the mountains, or rain could cool the Interior down, Stokes said.
The average temperature value from the last 30 years is 70 degrees Fahrenheit. “It is going to be warmer than normal the next couple days,” Stokes said.
Stokes said that the NWS is concerned that higher temperatures around Fairbanks may cause issues for people without air conditioning or people who work outdoors, such as in construction jobs.
Stokes said that the relative humidity will decrease as the heat increases. “In terms of potential heat threats, we’re not expecting relative humidity to exasperate that,” he said.
The warm temperatures and dry heat may impact fires in the Interior. “Higher temperatures do tend to make fires burn faster and colder temperatures tend to slow them down a bit,” he said.
Stokes said that most of the smoke in the Interior is coming from the wildfires in Canada. Smoke may be present along the Alaska-Canada border but he’s not expecting the smoke to get bad in Fairbanks.
The air quality in downtown Fairbanks was a 28 AQI Wednesday, according to the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Burn permits in Fairbanks, Delta, and Tok remain suspended due to very high fire danger and fire activity.
According to the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection, 136 fires are burning across the state — 53 in critical or full protection and 83 in limited management zones.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.
