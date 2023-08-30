It’s crazy how the same day the D.A. picks up charges against me, they talk about the late Fairbanks Police Sgt. Allen Brandt. Because he was the only one who ever showed me any sort of leniency. As criminals we’re not used to seeing that, but when we do it can be a life-changing event.
I’ll be the first to admit there’s a learning curve when you’re trying to learn how to “decriminalize” yourself. I’ll be the first to admit that I need help; i.e., treatment. What bothers me about the ‘Golden Heart City” is there aren’t tangible resources here. They can have a junior D.A. program, but how about trying to create more counselors or rehabilitation specialists? What about job opportunity? Because the only job opportunity I see here is fentanyl distribution.
Cops treat F.C.C. like a revolving door. Instead of having gates to drive through, they should just create a turnstile. They call it meeting their quota. I call it “fake crime” because it’s the only way this city can generate revenue.
Bryon Kozevnikoff
Fairbanks Correctional Center