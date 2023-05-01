The sixth annual Ester Fest will be held this year on Saturday August 12 at Ester Community Park. The family-friendly gathering is a fundraiser that helps pay for maintenance and upgrades to the park and its facilities. The festival runs from 2 to 11 PM. There will be live music, food and drinks (including adult beverages), as well as t-shirt sales.
Events will be taking place throughout the day. Nationally-known Americana singer Tim Easton will return to Fairbanks as the headlining musical artist. He’ll be joined by numerous Alaskan acts who will be appearing onstage throughout the day. Local food trucks will offer festival goers a variety of options for meals and treats. Goldies will provide a beer garden for those wishing to enjoy alcoholic beverages. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets, as well as their friends and families, and enjoy a day of late-summer fun on the grass.
Located nine miles west of Fairbanks, just off the Parks Highway, the quirky bedroom community of Ester is known and beloved for the freewheeling spirit of local residents, its earthy and artistic ambience, it’s deep historic connection to Alaska’s Gold Rush, its rustic architecture, and for events like the Ester Fest, which are characterized by spontaneity, humor, and a welcoming atmosphere for everyone.
The Ester Community Park is a privately owned facility that is operated and maintained by the non-profit Ester Community Association. The park is open for all to visit year-round, and includes playground equipment for kids, a large field for sporting events, a covered picnic area, and a stage.
Admission to Ester Fest is $20 for adults, $10 for youths and seniors, and free for children under the age of ten. Parking is limited, and attendees are encouraged to carpool if possible. More information can be found at https://estercommunityassociation.org/ester-fest/.