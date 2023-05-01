The sixth annual Ester Fest will be held this year on Saturday August 12 at Ester Community Park. The family-friendly gathering is a fundraiser that helps pay for maintenance and upgrades to the park and its facilities. The festival runs from 2 to 11 PM. There will be live music, food and drinks (including adult beverages), as well as t-shirt sales.

Events will be taking place throughout the day. Nationally-known Americana singer Tim Easton will return to Fairbanks as the headlining musical artist. He’ll be joined by numerous Alaskan acts who will be appearing onstage throughout the day. Local food trucks will offer festival goers a variety of options for meals and treats. Goldies will provide a beer garden for those wishing to enjoy alcoholic beverages. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets, as well as their friends and families, and enjoy a day of late-summer fun on the grass.

