Denali National Park is the crown jewel of the National Park system. It is home to the tallest mountain in North America — 20,310-foot-tall Denali. On a clear day, “the mountain” towers over the Alaska Range.

Travel to Denali via train, bus, car or small airplane. Once there, one road winds 92 miles through the pristine wilderness, to the old mining community of Kantishna. Private vehicles are not permitted. This is because the park is managed for the wildlife, not the people.