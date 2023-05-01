Denali National Park is the crown jewel of the National Park system. It is home to the tallest mountain in North America — 20,310-foot-tall Denali. On a clear day, “the mountain” towers over the Alaska Range.
Travel to Denali via train, bus, car or small airplane. Once there, one road winds 92 miles through the pristine wilderness, to the old mining community of Kantishna. Private vehicles are not permitted. This is because the park is managed for the wildlife, not the people.
You can only drive a personal vehicle15 miles into the park, to Savage River. After that, visitors must board a tour bus or shuttle bus, to travel further into the park. Tour buses are guided tours. Shuttle buses are not, but generally drivers share information along the way. Passengers can disembark from shuttle buses anytime, for a personal hike, and then re-board another bus, if there is room, heading back towards headquarters later. Bicycles can also be brought along on some buses. Be sure to check at the Denali Visitor Center for rules of the road for cyclists. Cost and schedules are available at nps.gov/dena
NOTE that due to the 2021 Pretty Rocks landslide, the road is closed at Mile 43 for the 2023 season, so no road traffic is allowed beyond that point.
Enjoying and appreciating the wilderness of Denali National Park is easy. Start at the Denali Visitor Center. Pick up a trail map and get a quick overview of all the options, whether hiking, bicycling or backcountry hiking and camping. Experienced park rangers lead special guided hikes as well.
There are some special guidelines of how close you should approach bears, eagles, caribou and other animals during the short summer season — for your safety and for theirs. This information helps you know what to do if you unexpectedly encounter a grizzly bear, or how to avoid running into one in the first place.
Moose, caribou, Dall sheep, wolves and grizzly bears roam the park’s 6 million acres. There are 39 species of mammals, 167 species of birds, 10 species of fish, one amphibian — the wood frog, and no reptiles, and 650 species of flowering plants that eke out an existence here, primarily above treeline.
Dinosaur tracks were discovered here in 2005, revealing for the first time that prehistoric creatures also lived here long ago. You can see some of those tracks for yourself, at the Murie Science and Learning Center.
More information, such as park entry fees and times, is online at www.nps.gov/dena