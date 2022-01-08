A 40-year-old Fort Wainwright army soldier was pronounced dead on Dec. 30, the U.S. Army Alaska headquarters announced Friday.
Master Sgt. Wesley Woods was found in his off-post home in Fairbanks. The cause of death remains under investigation by the Alaska State Troopers and the Army Criminal Investigation Division.
According to an Army news release, troopers and North Pole Fire Department personnel responded to a call in North Pole and attempted 35 minutes of life-saving efforts before declaring Wood dead at the scene.
Woods, from Horn Lake, Mississippi, was assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division since 2018.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Master Sgt. Woods,” said Lt. Col. Matthew B. Chase, 70th Brigade Engineer Battalion commander. “He was a dedicated, servant leader who made a tremendous impact during his time in the Arctic Wolf Brigade and through this career in the Army. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his family and all those that cared for him at this time.”
Woods joined the Army in 2001. He served in previous assignments at Fort Irwin in California, Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, Fort Benning, Georgia and Fort Riley, Kansas. He had previously served in Fort Wainwright in 2003. He has served in combat tours in Djibouti and Iraq.
He received numerous awards and decorations for military service, including four Army Commendation medals, the Joint Service Achievement Medal, seven awards of the Army Achievement Medal, six awards of the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terror Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terror Service Medal, the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Drill Sergeant Identification Badge, the Expert Infantry Badge and the Parachutist Badge.