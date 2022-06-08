The University of Alaska Fairbanks Alumni Association will hold its annual reunion weekend from July 21-23 in Fairbanks.
UAF alumni from all years are invited to attend Nanook Rendezvous 2022, which begins at 4:30 p.m. July 21 with a welcome and awards ceremony at the UA Museum of the North. Afterward, alumni are invited to attend Music in the Garden at the Georgeson Botanical Garden, featuring Emily Anderson performing at 7 p.m.
Friday activities include a welcome breakfast, tour of the UAF campus, a visit with the Alaska Nanooks at the Patty Center, a behind-the-scenes tour of the UAF fire department, an open house at the College of Engineering and Mines and Nanook night at the Alaska Goldpanners baseball game. On Saturday, alumni may participate in the Golden Days Grande Parade, which will include a UAF entry.
Throughout the weekend, reunion attendees will have free admission to the Student Recreation Center on campus and discounted admission to the University of Alaska Museum of the North.
More information and registration are available at www.uaf.edu/alumni/get-involved/reunion.