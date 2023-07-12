The 2023 Rural Alaska Honors Institute (RAHI) class will graduate Thursday after six weeks of academics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
This is the 41st year for the program, which has graduated more than 1,800 students. The graduation ceremony this year will be held in person at the UAF Schaible Auditorium. It will also livestream on Facebook from 1-2:30 p.m.
The 2023 RAHI graduates include: Pierre DeMers (Healy), Leilani Wholecheese (Nenana), Madison Grapengeter (Delta Junction), Alanis Cortes Burgos (Delta Junction), Annatasia Conway (Copper Center), Keoni Andrew (New Stuyahok), Austin Bennett (Nuiqsut), Nina Callier (Craig), Emilee Caskey (Ketchikan), Ryan Chaney (Bethel), Rie Christianson (Sitka), ,Kael Duffield (Palmer), Marvellous Emani (Utqiagvik), Shaniah Eneyuk (New Stuyahok), Shania Flemings (Bethel), Brooke Gilbert (King Cove), Tanya Hernandez (Twin Hills), Frances Itta (Atqasuk), Jillian Jackson (Kake), Frieda James (Platinum), Nena Johnson (Mountain Village), Jada Jones (Bethel), Ginger Keller (Valdez), Mildred Kozevnikoff (Akiak), Jenessa Lee (Kenai), Rylee Lekanoff (Unalaska), Kesia Luhr (Petersburg), Jackson Macon (Galena), Kristen Maxie (Napaskiak), Vassily Myers (Pilot Station), Camryn Oktollik (Tikigaq), Zayne Olsen (Glennallen), Kasey Oviok (Point Hope), Darwon Paul (Holy Cross), Dezmari Peter (Wasilla), Spencer Petticrew (Wrangell), Hannah Pingayak (Chevak), Sanjeev Putta (Ketchikan), Tryston Quigley (Naukati Bay), Isabelle Ranck (Tazlina), Madison Reams (Soldotna), Dorothy Sakeagak (Anchorage), Teriana Sipary (Napaskiak), DeVon Smith (Anchorage), Cody Smith (St. Mary’s), Magdelina Stringer (Utqiagvik), Raeanne Susook (Kaltag), Jonas Tweet (Dillingham).
