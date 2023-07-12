Charles Bunnell Statue

A statue of Charles Bunnell, the first president of the Alaska Agricultural College and School of Mines, as the University of Alaska Fairbanks was once known, is seen on Sept. 18, 2022, on the UAF campus.

 Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon

The 2023 Rural Alaska Honors Institute (RAHI) class will graduate Thursday after six weeks of academics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

This is the 41st year for the program, which has graduated more than 1,800 students. The graduation ceremony this year will be held in person at the UAF Schaible Auditorium. It will also livestream on Facebook from 1-2:30 p.m.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.