The University of Alaska Nanooks hockey team has signed its first six signees for the 2022-23 season. This first group of six consists of three defensemen, two forwards and one goalie.
Kyle Gaffney, a 6-foot, 165-pound forward, joins the Nanooks after spending the previous two seasons with the Aberdeen Wings in the North American Hockey League. His first season, the 2020-21 season, saw Gaffney play in 45 games, scoring three goals and tallying 18 assists.
In the 2021 NAHL Playoffs he played in 11 games, scoring four goals and assisting on three for seven total points. That season, he was named an NAHL All-Central Division Rookie Team selection.
”Kyle gives us a lot of flexibility as he is someone who can play wing or center and can play up and down a lineup,” UAF coach Erik Largen said. “He has a great stick and can kill penalties as well. Kyle plays fast and will be someone who is going to get under the opponent’s skin with the way he competes.”
Will Hilfiker, a 6-2, 205-lb. defensman, has spent the past two years with the Pontiacs in the Alberta Junior Hockey League. After joining them in 2020-21 for only four games, he posted a full season in 2021-22 playing in 55 games.
In his first full season with Bonnyville, Hilfiker wore the alternate captain’s patch while scoring four goals and assisting on 15 for 19 points. He added 63 penalty minutes. Bonnyville qualified for the playoffs and Hilfiker played in six games.
“Will possesses good skating for his size and defends extremely well with a long stick,” Largen said. “His ceiling is very high with his work ethic.”
Ricards Landmanis is a 6-foot-7 blue-liner joining the Nanooks from the Collingwood Blues in the Ontario Junior Hockey League.
In his second season, Landmanis saw time in 54 games, scoring nine goals and tallying 18 assists while posting 64 penalty minutes.
“Ricky skates very well for his size and is extremely difficult to get around due to his length,” Largen said. “He possesses good instincts with and without the puck ... Once he gets adjusted to the college game he will be a very effective player in our lineup.”
Lassi Lehti, a 6-4, 209-lb. goaltender, will join the Nanooks after spending last season in the North American Hockey League with both the El Paso Rhinos and the Minot Minotauros.
He began the 2021-22 season with the El Paso Rhinos and saw time in 27 games. In his time between the pipes, Lehti went 10-12-3 with a .920 save percentage and a 2.89 goals-against average.
After joining Minot, Lehti saw time in 10 games, going 4-6-0 between the pipes. He ended with a .920 save percentage and a 2.79 goals-against average.
“Lassi is very athletic and moves laterally extremely well,” Largen said. “He is a very hard worker and has all the tools to be a starting goalie at the Division I level. We are very excited to see his growth and maturation when he gets to the college level.”
A.J. Macaulay, a 5-9, 170-lb. defenseman, spent five seasons with the Bonnyville Pontiacs.
In his final season, he posted career numbers in 56 games played. He scored nine goals while tallying 33 assists for 42 points.
”A.J. is a new age defenseman with his ability to create offense from the blue line,” Largen said. “He is a fantastic skater and will still play a physical game. He has an excellent shot and is of very high character who will fit into our culture.”
Zachary Power, a 6-foot, 185-lb. forward, joins the Nanooks after splitting the 2021-22 season with two teams in two separate leagues. He opened up the 21-22 season with the London Nationals of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, scoring 54 points while netting 17 goals and tallying 37 assists in 22 games.
He then joined the Steinbach Pistons in the MJHL and played in 23 games, scoring 13 goals and assisting on 23 for 36 points.
“Zach possesses great instincts on the ice and has a great stick,” Largen said. “He is able to create offense on the rush, in the offensive zone and the power play. We believe he is only scratching the surface as to the type of player he can be.”