“I’ve been so excited for this announcement,” said the chamber’s executive director Vanessa Jusczak. “Denali Chamber now has its own podcast series to share information, stories and business topics with our membership and public.
“Listen while you clean a bathroom, drive to Fairbanks, cook dinner or enjoy a walk,” she added, in the official announcement.
The first episode features Denali Chamber of Commerce founders Linda Dingbaum and Karl & Edie Jewett, who talk about how the chamber came about in the first place so many years ago.
Upcoming episodes will feature Kathy Hedges of Northern Alaska Tour Company, discussing how Denali fits into statewide tourism. Another episode will focus on the project at Otto Lake, via a chat with the owners of Premier Alaska.
Jusczak would love to hear any additional podcast suggestions from listeners.
“The podcast idea came out of my training at the Institute of Organizational Management,” Jusczak said. “I finally convinced enough people to be interviewed to start the process.
“It’s a great way to share information with people who maybe aren’t sitting down in front of a screen or on social media.”
Episodes will soon be available on most major podcast platforms. For now, listen at https://www.buzzsprout.com/2237183.
Resident Guide
The chamber will also soon launch an online Resident Guide, a snapshot of all the individual communities in the Denali Borough. It is expected to go live at the end of next week, according to Jusczak.
That project was the result of compiling all the questions visitors and new residents regularly ask.
“It came from people wanting to move here or newly moving here and having one million questions that they call me with,” she said.
The guide highlights local borough communities including Cantwell, Carlo Creek, McKinley Village, Denali Park, Healy, Clear, Anderson.
It includes information about buying or renting a home, building and construction and land sales.
There’s a page on employment and skills that are in demand, as well as a list of local industries. Other pages list volunteering opportunities and non-profit boards that help serve local communities. There’s also a page on recreation, including what locals do during winter and summer months.
The guide includes information on services that are provided in the borough including medical care, mail service, and yes it’s true, there are no property taxes here. Nor is there city water or sewer.
Overall, it’s a great initial snapshot of the Denali Borough.