An Alaska State Trooper in Fairbanks shot and killed an Anchorage man Friday with an outstanding felony warrant driving a stolen vehicle after the man pointed what appeared to be an assault rifle at the officer. An investigation revealed that the weapon was actually a paintball gun made to closely resemble an assault rifle.
The shooting took place just before 3 a.m. Friday and began as a car chase, according to a trooper dispatch. A trooper spotted a silver Jeep driving recklessly near Gold Rush Estates Trailer Park, the report stated. The driver of the vehicle was later identified as 23-year-old Dimitri Lanahan of Anchorage.
Lanahan almost collided with the marked trooper patrol vehicle, forcing the trooper to take evasive action, troopers said. The trooper then attempted pull the driver over but Lanahan did not stop driving. That led to a pursuit, which ultimately ended in a wooded area between Fairbanks International Airport and the Tanana River flood dike.
At this point, Lanahan got out of the vehicle and pointed what appeared to be an assault weapon at the trooper. The trooper, the only law enforcement officer on scene at the time, then fired his gun, shooting and killing Lanahan, according to the dispatch. Lanahan was declared dead at the scene, and next of kin were notified.
An investigation found that what was believed to be an assault rifle was not, in fact, a firearm. It was a paintball gun modeled after an assault rifle. The paintball gun was “representative of a full scale assault rifle,” trooper public information officer Austin McDaniel said. The replica “did not have any markings that distinguished it from a firearm,” according to the dispatch, and the officer was unable to tell the difference.
Both the vehicle Lanahan was driving and its plates were reported as stolen from Anchorage. The plates that were attached to the Jeep were not registered to the stolen vehicle, according to McDaniel. Lanahan was also wanted on a charge of second-degree escape, a felony.
The trooper was not harmed in the chase and shooting. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the incident, which will then be reviewed by the Alaska Officer of Special prosecutions. As is trooper policy, the name of the officer who discharged the weapon will be released 72 hours after the incident.
This is the second trooper-involved shooting in Fairbanks in the past few months. In early March, troopers and an airport police officer shot 27-year old Jessie Peter of North Pole at the La Quinta Inn after Peter threatened to shoot several law enforcement officers.
McDaniel said that the Alaska Bureau of Investigation is currently finalizing their investigation into the March 2021 shooting.
