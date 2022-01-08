Opening arguments in the murder trial of Steven H. Downs, 47, are set to begin Monday in front of Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple.
Downs, of Maine, faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault in connection with the death of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie, who was found raped, stabbed and shot in a dorm bathtub at the University of Alaska Fairbanks almost 29 years ago.
Jury selection began Thursday morning. Downs, who has pleaded not guilty, reportedly lived in Bartlett Hall — where the body of Sergie was discovered — at the time of her death in April of 1993.
Downs was arrested and extradited to Alaska in 2019 after a family member submitted DNA to a genealogy website that matched DNA from the crime scene.
Sergie had traveled from her home in Pitkas Point to stay with a friend at the university and was last seen alive around midnight the morning of Apr. 26, 1993, before leaving the dorm room to smoke a cigarette, police said.
Her body was discovered by custodial staff the following afternoon. Sergie had been shot in the back of the head with a .22-caliber gun, stabbed in the face multiple times, gagged and sexually assaulted, according to investigators.
Downs denied involvement in Sergie’s death during police questioning and repeatedly told detectives that Fort Wainwright soldiers were likely responsible for the killing, according to court documents.
Last month, the judge ruled that lead defense attorney James Howaniec, of Lewiston, Maine, will be allowed to present evidence at trial on three alternate suspects.
“Prosecutors had previously hoped to keep any evidence of alternative suspects from being presented at trial,” the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.
The three alternative suspects will include Downs’ college roommate, who worked as a security guard at UAF; a man whose sister claimed he had confessed to the crime in 2009; and a student who was seen leaving the bathroom where Sergie’s body was later discovered.
Downs has not previously been convicted of a crime in the state of Alaska, according to court records.
The trial is expected to last six weeks.