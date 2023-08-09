o the Editor:
Regarding Kinross Mind/Contago Ore, J.V.’s plan ot truck acid bearing ore from the Mahn Choh open pit gold min in Titlin 247 miles up the Alaska Highway to their mine on the Steese, just past Cleary Summit, to be processed at Fort Knox. Contago Ore is a big player from Houston.
One of the elephants in the room is the negative impact this truck traffic will have on the Interior tourism industry, our bread and butter.
Do you think the motorhomes and camper tourists who flock to Alaska each summer, to Fairbanks, Denali Park and other destinations, want to contend with the aggravation, danger, noise and air pollution from these mammoth diesel rigs? Not to mention Alaskans traveling to and from the Lower 48, contractors hauling up equipment, bicyclists from Argentina, motorcyclists from Italy, et al.
These custom built rigs are 95 feet long and 80 tons when loaded. That’s as long as as three Humpback whales end to end and as heavy as two of them each. They are scheduled to run 24/7 every 15 minutes back and forth.
Originally the Canadian and Texan, J.V. announced this would be for the next 4 years. The latest study shows there is at least twice as much gold as previously thought. Does that mean the project will run for 8 or 10 years, or more?The profit margins are out of the roof.
When the tourists arrive in Fairbanks they will also have to contend with these trucks adversely, impacting the traffic, in and around Fairbanks, as will the cruise ship busses, and locals.
The route heading up the Richardson will impact 5 communities, the popular Chena Lakes State Red Are, Harding Lake, and the Moose Creek Dam Trail. The plan will negatively impact 240 bus routes along the corridor. That alone should have put the brakes on this project! Starting the negative impact on Fairbanks, the route enters the south end of Peger Road, through the industrial district, by DOT and their road maintenance facilities, past the Alaska State Troopers and over Airport Road, by the west side of Pioneer Park and the Boat Landing, rumbling over the Chena River northeast past two subdivisions, enveloping the route with noise and air pollution. Pioneer Park is the biggest, most diverse historic attraction in town, for tourists and locals alike, and a great place to take kids.
The corridor then does down the Johnanssen Expressway through the heart of the largest, busiest and diverse district in Fairbanks, passing right next to 3 hotels.
Next the corridor heads up the Steese, impacting access to the Chena River State Rec Area and the Angel Creek Rocks Trail and Chena Hot Springs Resort. Next stop Fix, home of two popular tourist attractions. It then travels up the Steese to Cleary Summit. This truck traffic will have a negative impact on all the locals who live northeast of Fairbanks . . .
Then we have the winter Japanese tourist trade. They come to view the Aurora at a site on Cleary Summit, in droves, with Fort Knox in close proximity. Do you think they want to endure a hair-raising experience up and back down with the additional 80 ton rigs on the route every 15 minutes?
Past that is Skiland, a popular destination for winter recreation. From there is Chatinika and the Chatinika Gold Camp, a favorite with tourists.
This project was never properly vetted by the Department of Transportation (DOT). There was no comprehensive Impact Statement covering every aspect of it an NO PUBLIC HEARINGS in the communities affected for a project of this magnitude, as required by the state. It’s been passed off as only requiring a few passing lanes and what not.
The state will spend untold millions in road revisions, infrastructure enhancements, and maintenance of the infrastructure. The state and city can’t keep up with the potholes and general upkeep of roads now, without the constant pounding of these mammoth rigs. And how will snow removal along the corridor be accomplished, by osmosis?
The Impact Statement did not address the negative impact of this plan on the people most affected b it. They don’t want it and don’t know what can be done to stop it, and the tourists won’t tolerate it.
The Advocate for Safe Alaskan Highways, the main group opposed to the ore haul plan, and other safety advocates, for i.e. “little” things like winter driving conditions compounded by these rigs to no avail as this was a “done deal”. By who’s authority?
The other elephant in the room is the Environmental Protection Agency, Fairbanks and North Pole have been struggling for years to comply with their air quality standards. Have you ever smelled fumes emitted by a 4x4 diesel truck, let alone an 80 ton diesel rig? What are the CO2. How many miles per gallon do they get? Has the noise level been measured?
There are so many adverse safety issues involved in this project that it is unbelievable it was ever considered! On site processing is the way to go for the good of Interior Alaska for this project. Which they were originally going to do. The preliminary economic assessment in 2018 showed the high profit potential of onsite processing. It was Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, the geologist and mine promoter and CEO of Contago who sold the idea to Kinross of trucking the ore up to Fort Knox. Thus they would skip an environmental assessment and the Department of Natural Resources permitting process, plus oversite of them ill. They would also avoid the necessary closure plans and the associated assurance bond when the gold is depleted.
The min is on Tetlin Native village land and they welcomed it. That didn’t give them, and Kinross/Contago the right to run roughshod over the rest of the Interior.
What guarantee is there that most of the jobs generated will go to locals instead of non-residents, as is common for out of the way mines such as this.
The quality of life in our community has no price. This transportation project was hatched in stealth, during the covid era lock downs, then presented to the public as a done deal, and we’re going to suffer the consequences.
Someone on high gave them the green light, our Gov. Dunleavy, side stepped DOT’s standard procedures. It was premature for them to order the trucks without going through this process. So it’s a “done deal” because they ordered the trucks? Our Governor, in the pocket of his Big Money cronies, greasing the wheels of greed, is not the King of Alaska, let alone King of the Roads.
Do not discount the power of the EPA, or count on using matching federal transportation funds for this project in this day and age. Climate change can no longer be ignored. (Dunleavy pooh-poohs it) Kinross/Contago has a serious lapse in judgement with this plan, leaving a big carbon foot print to bite them in the butt, sooner or later. It would have been cheaper int he long run to have the mill on site. Let-s pray this plan is scrapped sooner, rather than later …
Barbara Kalen
Fairbanks