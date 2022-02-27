Nov. 26, 2016: Eli Simpson turns himself in to Alaska State Troopers and is remanded to jail.
Nov. 27, 2016: Simpson is charged with first- and second-degree murder and arraigned in court with attorney Mike Stepovich appearing. The 21-year-old is placed on no bail status.
Dec. 7, 2016: A grand jury indictment against Simpson on a count of murder one and two counts of murder two is filed in Fairbanks Superior Court.
Dec. 8, 2016: Simpson requests an appointed attorney.
Dec. 14, 2016: At arraignment, Simpson pleads not guilty and trial is set for Dec. 6, 2017.
Jan. 9, 2017: Attorney Lance Wells files an entry of appearance.
Jan. 19, 2017: At an omnibus hearing, the trial is moved to March 6, 2017.
Feb. 16, 2017: Wells asks for a four-month continuance, and a June 15, 2017, omnibus hearing is scheduled.
March 17, 2017: Wells withdraws as attorney of record.
March 29, 2017: Simpson files a request for an appointed attorney.
April 14, 2017: Public defender Jennifer Hite appears and reports she is getting discovery from Wells and would be ready for trial in one year.
April 20, 2017: Hite files an entry of appearance.
May 12, 2017: An application for a bail review hearing is filed.
May 16, 2017: At a bail hearing, Superior Court Judge Jane Kauvar declines to discuss releasing Simpson under the watch of a third-party custodian pending a psychological evaluation.
June 15, 2017: At an omnibus hearing, Hite said she still needs discovery.
Aug. 4, 2017: At another omnibus hearing, Hite reports she is still waiting for discovery.
Aug. 22, 2017: The defense reports they still need discovery, and a new trial week is set to start April 9, 2018.
Sept. 8, 2017: A motion to transfer Simpson from detention in Seward to Fairbanks, to meet with an expert, is filed.
Sept. 13, 2017: The state opposes the transfer with multiple state agencies expressing opposition.
Sept. 18, 2017: The motion to transfer is granted for Oct. 16, 2017.
Jan. 16, 2018: At a status hearing, a new trial date is set for April 9, 2018.
Feb. 15, 2018: The prosecution begins filing notices of expert witnesses.
Feb. 22, 2018: At an omnibus hearing, Hite reports she is reviewing new discovery in the case and asks for another omnibus hearing.
March 16, 2018: An attorney with the public defender’s office asks to postpone the trial to May or June. The April trial date is vacated.
April 3, 2018: A trial date setting conference is held in which a second trial date setting conference is scheduled for April 24, 2018.
April 24, 2018: A new trial is set to start Aug. 6, 2018, with the judge expressing doubt that the case will be ready.
April 30, 2018: The case is administratively reassigned to Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle.
June 4, 2018: A new trial date is set for Sept. 17, 2018.
June 28, 2018: Anchorage attorney Rex Butler files an entry of appearance.
Aug. 30, 2018: At an omnibus hearing, attorney Michael Rhodes appears on behalf of Butler, and a new trial is set for Nov. 12, 2018.
Oct. 29, 2018: A new trial is set for Jan. 28, 2019.
Jan. 10, 2019: An omnibus hearing was continued due to Simpson being injured.
Jan. 11, 2019: Butler asks for a continuance, and the trial is postponed to June 10, 2019.
March 21, 2019: At an omnibus hearing, Butler states he “anticipates an offer from the state,” requests criminal histories for the state’s witnesses and requests a trial in May. June trial date is affirmed.
April 25, 2019: Butler files a request for three search warrants and supporting affidavits.
April 29, 2019: Butler files a motion to unseal search warrants.
May 2, 2019: The defense requests a continuance, adding that discovery is complete.
June 27, 2019: The defense says there “may be more discovery,” and the trial date is postponed to Sept. 30, 2019.
Sept. 12, 2019: The trial is postponed to Nov. 18, 2019.
Oct. 31, 2019: The defense confirms they have discovery and a hearing is scheduled to set a new trial date.
Nov. 7, 2019: A new trial week is set for Jan. 20, 2020.
Jan. 7, 2020: A new prosecutor is assigned to the case, and Butler said he “would like an opportunity to try to settle.” He asks for a 90-day continuance. A new trial date is set for April 13, 2020.
Feb. 5, 2020: Lyle reasserts the court’s request for a psychological evaluation in an order regarding a bail review request.
Feb. 12, 2020: At a bail hearing, Lyle states concern for public safety, sets bail at $500,000 plus a third-party custodian and reiterates the need for a psychological evaluation.
March 23, 2020: The April 13, 2020, trial date is vacated “in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and under the authority of Supreme Court Order No. 1957.” A new trial date of May 25, 2020, is established.
April 13, 2020: With most operations suspended at the Rabinowitz Courthouse due to Covid-19, the court vacates the May 25, 2020, trial date and tentatively sets a June 1, 2020, trial date setting hearing.
June 1, 2020: A new trial date is set for Sept. 21, 2020. Lyle said the date is “not set in stone. This is a placeholder.”
Sept. 3, 2020: At an omnibus hearing, the defense requests a continuance.
Oct. 29, 2020: A new trial date is set for March 22, 2021.
Nov. 4, 2020: Simpson writes to the judge saying it’s been eight months since he spoke to his lawyer. “I feel that I have seniority when trials start again,” reads the handwritten letter.
March 4, 2021: Simpson’s trial is rescheduled to the week of June 21, 2021. Simpson is not present at the hearing and “excused due to Covid restrictions.”
June 3, 2021: Simpson receives yet another new trial date, Sept. 20, 2021, and asks for a representation hearing.
June 7, 2021: The judge orders defense counsel to discuss the issues with his client.
Sept. 2, 2021: Yet another new trial date, Oct. 25, 2021, is set and Simpson continues to seek a representation hearing.
Sept. 7, 2021: Simpson’s attorney notifies the court that an expert witness for the defense has tested positive or was exposed to Covid-19.
Sept. 8, 2021: At a representation hearing, Simpson expresses concern about the lack of momentum in his case. The judge expresses confidence that things will change.
Oct. 7, 2021: At an omnibus hearing — Simpson was not present due to Covid-19 restrictions — the defense requests a continuance and the trial is rescheduled to the week of Dec. 6, 2021.
Nov. 18, 2021: The trial is again postponed with the new date set for March 21, 2022. Simpson was not present at the omnibus hearing “due to Covid-19 restrictions.”