There was a journey across the sea

The journey led to riots

The riots led to massacres

The massacres led to revolution

The revolution led to war

The war led to death

The death led to victory

The victory led to peace

The peace led to government

The government led to arguments

The arguments have led to riots

The riots have led to massacres

Will the massacres lead to war?

I present to you; America, the land of the free

We came here all those years ago on a journey for freedom

But we were not granted freedom, so there were riots of tea thrown into the sea

The riots became more

The riots became a movement for freedom; revolution

But the revolution was not peaceful

The war raged on

Through all the years, treaties were made

Families broken apart

Until the world had turned upside down and we had won

But we could not be a nation of complete freedom

There had to be rules

There had to be structure

So became our government

But still the people were not happy

There were debates and arguments

Amendments and regulations

Until at last, we had a society

But now again the people are not happy

Will the riots lead to repeating history?

I present to you; America, the land of the free

