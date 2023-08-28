There was a journey across the sea
The journey led to riots
The riots led to massacres
The massacres led to revolution
The revolution led to war
The war led to death
The death led to victory
The victory led to peace
The peace led to government
The government led to arguments
The arguments have led to riots
The riots have led to massacres
Will the massacres lead to war?
I present to you; America, the land of the free
We came here all those years ago on a journey for freedom
But we were not granted freedom, so there were riots of tea thrown into the sea
The riots became more
The riots became a movement for freedom; revolution
But the revolution was not peaceful
The war raged on
Through all the years, treaties were made
Families broken apart
Until the world had turned upside down and we had won
But we could not be a nation of complete freedom
There had to be rules
There had to be structure
So became our government
But still the people were not happy
There were debates and arguments
Amendments and regulations
Until at last, we had a society
But now again the people are not happy
Will the riots lead to repeating history?
I present to you; America, the land of the free