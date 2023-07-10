More than 175,000 moose call Alaska home. If they’re lucky, or unlucky, they may find themselves in Jackie “Squeaky” Cyphert’s butcher kitchen. She is known to family and friends as the Queen of Moose Processing.
Butchering a moose is not a simple undertaking. Around 500 pounds of meat can be harvested from an Alaskan moose. That’s enough to last years for the Cyphert family.
“We believe in only taking what you need,” Cyphert said.
The first task, unsurprisingly, is to harvest a moose. That’s the job of her son, Cy Cyphert, and his sons. Squeaky’s husband Jerry was a hunter in Alaska for almost 50 years before giving the job to his son and grandsons. He jokes that his job in the moose meat preparation room is “to supervise” the job.
The next task is to gut it.
“You gut that moose out as soon as you possibly can,” Cyphert said. “Help it stay a clean moose.”
Keeping it clean means being ultra-vigilant at keeping destructive flies and gnats away from exposed meat.
The head is then removed and turned in to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Next, the moose is cut into four quarters.
“The hind quarters have the meaty part,” Cyphert said. “But the front is good too.”
Before the moose can be transported to the butcher kitchen, the hide is also removed using a sharp knife. Then each quarter is strung up for at least a couple of days so all the blood can leak out.
“You want to keep it cool, but of course our falls are normally pretty cool,” Cyphert said.
Now the processing queen works her magic.
A sizable roast can be cut from each quarter. This is the most delicious part of the moose.
The roasts are then packaged tightly with butcher paper and put in the freezer.
Then comes cubing of meat for stews and grinding the meat for hamburgers and tacos.
Moose meat can last for several years if frozen and packaged correctly, Cyphert said.
Before 2022, the last moose they butchered was in 2017 and it still tastes amazing six years later.
Other, perhaps unlikely, moose organs also make a great meal.
“We make use of the tongue and the heart,” Cyphert said. “My husband loves to have a tongue sandwich.”
But moose tongue a la Squeaky is boiled with lots of onion and garlic and prepared similar to tuna salad. She makes a moose salad sandwich.
The moose’s heart is about the size of a small basketball, Cyphert said.
And it’s just as delectable as the tongue. The heart is cooked similarly to the tongue—always with lots of onion and garlic — and maybe celery.
“It fits across your bread with no problem,” Cyphert said.
Whatever is left over after the roast, tongue, and heart can be ground to make burgers or sliced into cubes for moose soup.
Follow up that tasty meal with dessert.
May we suggest chocolate mousse?
See elsewhere in this guide for Jo Heckman’s tasty moose recipe.
