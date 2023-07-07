SPORTS-SUNDAYS-PHILLIESROCKIES-GAME-WONT-AIR-1-PHI.jpg

The Phillie Phanatic will be at the Goldpanner’s game on Friday, July 7.

Hey, baseball fanatics, the Phillie Phanatic is coming to Fairbanks! The famous mascot for the Philadelphia Phillies is going to be doing Phanatic things at Growden Memorial Park today.

The Phanatic will be available for pictures and to socialize with fans before and during game one against the Seattle Blackfins, which starts at 7 p.m. You can get tickets online and kids under the age of two get in free to see the Phanatic and all the antics that take place at Growden on July 7.