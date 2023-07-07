Hey, baseball fanatics, the Phillie Phanatic is coming to Fairbanks! The famous mascot for the Philadelphia Phillies is going to be doing Phanatic things at Growden Memorial Park today.
The Phanatic will be available for pictures and to socialize with fans before and during game one against the Seattle Blackfins, which starts at 7 p.m. You can get tickets online and kids under the age of two get in free to see the Phanatic and all the antics that take place at Growden on July 7.
The Phillie Phanatic is a large, furry, green flightless bird sticking out his tongue. The Phanatic sports a star on the back of his jersey rather than a number.
The popular mascot debuted on April 25, 1978, when the Phils played the Chicago Cubs. He was created by Harrison/Erickson of New York City, which had ties with Jim Henson’s Muppets.
The Phanatic has been voted “best mascot” by multiple national organizations like Sports Illustrated or Good Morning America various years over the past several decades.
The Phanatic is bound to bring fun shenanigans to Fairbanks and hopefully some winning luck to the ‘Panners.