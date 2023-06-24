A lovable, whacky crowd of thousands dances on campus lawns and the parking lot in front of the University of Alaska, Fairbanks Patty Center and gymnasium.
The whoops from the crowd anticipating the race throw off enough energy to power every casino neon light in Vegas. The tourists spill out of Princess buses with drinks and snacks in hand.
The costumes are outrageous. The smiles are contagious. There are lions and tigers and half-nekkid zombies, oh my! The mosquitoes lick their chops ready to feast on a banquet of tasty flesh.
Chattering children with Coloring Contest sheets show off their “artwork” to admirers at the Kids Zone. The serious runners in bibs and tee shirts—or shirtless—flex and stretch. No one wants to limp across the finish line.
The young talk trash about how they’re going to leave everyone in the dust.
The old timers forget their arteriosclerosis as they reminisce about how it was back when they competed in the first race in 1983—at 9:05 a.m., not Midnight.
The closer it gets to the 10 p.m. race starting time, the hollering gets a little louder. Adrenaline flows like champagne.
Even a journalist is dressed in costume like a cowpoke.
The folks in wild animal and other creative costumes dance and cavort. It’s like more than a thousand sports mascots showed up for a single event. Are these Zanies really going to run 10 K in those costumes?. You bet your sweet bippy they will.
The late journalist Hunter Thompson of “Fear and Loathing” fame would have been in his element at the Midnight Sun Run. “I tell you, my man, this is the American Dream in action!" wrote Hunter. "We'd be fools not to ride this strange torpedo all the way out to the end.”
Get ready, Fairbanks, Alaska. The 10K adventure is about to begin. It’s one for the money, two for the show, three to get ready….and….they’re off
Welcome to the annual Midnight Sun Run!.