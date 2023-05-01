March 27, 1964. Mom asks me to check on my brother as he's been very quiet. I go upstairs and hear is laughter as he is toilet papering the bathroom.
"Mom, Davey has . . ."
With a loud noise, the medicine cabinet flies open and medicine bottles become projectiles.
Rumbling becomes louder and I hear my Mother scream, "Grab Davey and get out of the house now! Earthquake !" Carrying Davey like he was a football, I stiff armed the door and ran towards my mother and sisters in the parking quadrant.
It was like I was in a rowboat and 4-foot waves were rocking me as to eject me from the boat. The noise was if a freight train 10 feet from and those waves are causing our quarters to rise and fall and now I'm seeing the earth opening as it is coming right towards me.
Quickly, I jumped up and came down to Earth as I straddled the open ground opening wider between my legs. Then everything stopped and quiet returned except for the crying people and those who were on their knees and praying aloud.
After shocks continued into the night as we sat on our steps, blankets around us, just in case there happened to be more of the same on this Good Friday.
As a postscript to this world wide event, damage to Anchorage was catastrophic and my father and an attachment of military police assisted local and state police in the safety and duties as directed in a coordinated effort in serving the people of Anchorage. How many remain living who remember or experienced The Great Alaska Earthquake is beyond me.