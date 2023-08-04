Have you ever felt like you are out of your gas? Physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually? I remember a few burnout experiences of my own. One of them happened during my 2010 Iraq deployment. I was stationed at COP (Combat Outpost) Cash, next to the remains of Osirak nuclear research reactor at Tuwaitha, which was bombed and destroyed by the Israeli Air Force in 1981. I was serving with cavalry Soldiers from Fort Drum, New York. It was about six months into our nine-month deployment. Our main mission was to assist local Iraqi police and military forces to maintain security and stability during their national election that which kept getting delayed.
I was tired of the same foods, scenery, people and same mission every day. Moreover, Iraq’s summer sandstorms and hot temperatures added more stress. The uncertainty around the Iraqi national election day and its result also made many of our Soldiers upset. Luckily, we haven’t had any casualties or injuries in our unit; but everybody felt that deployment fatigue building up.
During this time, my favorite hobby was ping pong after dinner at the MWR facility. I was one of the best players in my unit and played hour after hour. The winner stayed at the table playing until beaten or until they quit. One day, I played almost three hours beating every challenger. Among my challengers were U.S. Soldiers, foreign contractors, Iraqi contractors, DOD Civilians and others.
That was my out of gas day. Suddenly, one Iraqi local contractor shouted to me, “Why are you always playing so long and dominating the game? Why can’t I play with other players? Stop playing, do something else!”
When I heard that I got angry; I yelled, “If you want to play here, you better beat me first! If you can’t beat me, be quiet and get out of here!” It was my first angry moment during my six- month deployment. Most of my Soldiers never saw me that frustrated; they were shocked. Someone whispered, “I never saw Chaplain Kim so angry! Did you hear what he just said? Man, he must be really mad.”
A fellow officer took me outside and tried to cool me down. He asked, “You look very different today, chaplain, is everything OK?” I told him, “I don’t know what triggered my anger, but I was really upset that moment. I am confused where this anger came from.” “I must be very tired; I feel very stressed with many different things here.” Then, I clearly remembered what he said next, “You need to take a break, chaplain! The last thing our Soldiers need to see is an angry chaplain yelling at people.” He was right. I did not know it, but I was in physical, mental, emotional, spiritual burnout. I took his advice and got permission to take few days off, rested well and came back refreshed.
Rest and self-care are essential for our well-being and productivity. In the midst of our busy lives and important missions, we often neglect our basic and fundamental needs. If you are exposed to constant stress and overwhelming tasks without a chance to rest and rejuvenate yourself, you are in danger of burnout and fatigue. In First Kings chapter 9, when the prophet Elijah was utterly depressed, burnout and suicidal, God allowed him to sleep and rest, eat, listened to his complaints and provided him with relief. He reminded Elijah he was not alone.
Do you feel like you are running low on gas today? Take the wise one’s advice. Take a break, sleep, eat well, rejuvenate yourself, hang out with a friend and come back refreshed and recharged ready to work again!