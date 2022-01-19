The trial of Steven H. Downs continued Tuesday with prosecutors largely focusing on the evening of April 25, 1993, mere hours before 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found raped, stabbed and shot in a dorm bathtub at the University of Alaska Fairbanks the following day.
Testimony resumed after a five-day break caused by two participants Covid-19 exposure, court officials said last week.
Downs, 47, faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault in connection with the death of Sergie, of Pitkas Point, whose body was discovered by custodial staff in a bathtub the afternoon of April 26, 1993.
Eric Newlin, a former UAF student, testified that he met Sergie the night of April 25 and went to Goldstream Cinema, Murphy Dome and Safeway with Sergie and two other students before dropping her off at Bartlett Hall Sunday evening.
“It was just another spring day for me I believe,” Newlin told jurors.
Joelene Nanouk, a residential advisor at the university and former roommate of Sergie corroborated Newlin’s account of Sunday evening and emphasized that the group had not been drinking or doing drugs.
“After the movies we went for a ride to Murphy Dome and then dropped her off at Bartlett Hall,” Nanouk explained.
After Sergie was dropped at Bartlett Hall, she reportedly went to Shirley Akelkok’s room on the second floor of the dormitory, a hometown friend whom she was staying with at the time of her death, and ate pizza before leaving to smoke a cigarette in the women’s bathroom just after midnight.
Akelkok reportedly left her room to sleep at her boyfriend’s between three and ten minutes after Sergie went to smoke in the second floor bathroom. Akelkok was surprised to find the door unlocked and the room untouched upon her return Monday morning.
Akelkok testified last week that she had seen Downs walking down the second floor stairwell of Bartlett Hall after leaving her room early Monday morning. She resumed her testimony Tuesday.
“It wasn’t like I was going down the stairs and I was looking, looking, looking,” Akelkok told jurors, explaining that she remembers Downs wearing a white tee-shirt and jeans walking with two other students.
Akelkok told defense attorney Jim Howaniec that she did not recall if Downs had a weapon in the dorm stairwell.
“It was kinda like a glance and then kept walking,” she said. “I didn’t look at his hands, that would have been kind of odd.”
The trial is expected to last for at least six weeks and will resume Wednesday morning with witness testimony from Vanessa Allen, a freshman at UAF who took a shower around 12:30 a.m. in the second floor bathroom of Bartlett Hall on April 26, 1993.