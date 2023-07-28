It was a warm day in mid-July last summer, with just enough of a breeze to keep the bugs away. A friend and I were hiking with our dogs in the Chena River State Recreation Area. At the ridgeline on top of Chena Dome, the dogs sprinted off. We assumed they were chasing a ground squirrel and continued walking. Seconds later, however, the dogs’ target appeared: a sow bear with a cub. This is arguably among the most dangerous possible combinations of wild animals, as the mother bear was clearly defensive and therefore angry. As the dogs bounded away, the sow charged towards us on the exposed and treeless ridge.
Despite having written several articles about bear safety, I made the embarrassing mistake of forgetting my bear spray at home. Luckily, though, my friend was more prepared than I and had hers handy. This left me watching nervously and trying not to pace or run (something else that is also highly discouraged), as my friend fended off the bear. The sow stood on her hind legs while my friend sprayed, until the bear eventually ambled away. Luckily, all people and dogs were fine, a testament to the effectiveness of bear spray.
However, the bigger point is that there can never be too many reminders about animal safety in the backcountry. Encounters with wildlife, including bears, is a part of living and recreating in Alaska. The best thing to do is to be aware and prepared at all times. In terms of preparation, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has several tips for what to do if you do encounter a bear. This article will focus specifically on brown bears, as these are the type that Interior Alaskans are most likely to encounter.
An initial, and likely obvious, piece of advice is always to be prepared with either bear spray or a weapon capable of dispatching a bear.
Human behavior in the case of a bear encounter largely depends upon how the bear is acting. The majority of the time, bears will keep their distance from humans and will not approach unless they are threatened. If a non-defensive bear sees you, be ready to react with either bear spray or a gun. Remain calm and talk soothingly to the bear (according to ADF&G, talking to the bear helps the bear identify you as human). Attempt to appear as large as possible and stand your ground; do not run from the bear, as this can cause it to chase. In this situation, do not try to play dead, and slowly move out of the way if you are in the bear’s path. If the bear continues to follow, ADF&G recommends standing your ground and attempting to deter the animal by throwing rocks and sticks.
Tactics are slightly different if the encounter is with a defensive bear, however. If the bear is upset (signs of agitation include huffing, stomping and flattened ears), try to convey to the bear that you are not a threat. Again, do not run from the bear, and stand your ground, talking calmly to the bear. If the bear continues to move towards you, dispatch your deterrent.
The exception to standing your ground is if you encounter a bear with a cub or near a kill site. Bears with young or near food are likely to be highly defensive, and will act aggressively in order to fight off what they deem as a threat. In these situations, do not stand your ground or stay in place. Instead, leave the area immediately, but do so slowly and calmly, do not run.
People may have heard that they should play dead during bear encounters. This is accurate, but only in specific instances. ADF&G recommends playing dead only in the case of an actual defensive bear attack. If the bear makes contact with you, lie down and protect your neck, stomach, and face. The goal is to attempt to appear as minimal of a threat as possible.
Lastly, if the attack is not defensive but predatory (meaning the bear approaches intentionally does not back off when it no longer perceives a threat), fight back. Use any means possible to deter the bear. ADF&G recommends concentrating on the bear’s face, particularly the nose and mouth.
More information about bears, including what to do when encountering different types of bears, is available at: https://rb.gy/sap31