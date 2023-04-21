Field Day Camp
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering Grades 3 — 8
Dates And Times: July 17 — 21, 8:30 — 4:30 p.m.
Location: Patty Center, UAF Campus
Brief Description Of Program: This camp is designed to provide a wide range of field day game activities, including but not limited to: basketball, dodgeball, ultimate frisbee, kickball, capture the flag, soccer, water games, and more. This action-packed camp will be filled with exciting activities supervised by UAF student-athletes and coaches.
Cost: $450.00
Contact Person And Phone: UAF Summer Sessions; (907)474-7021
Little Nook Running Camp
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering Grades 4-6
Dates And Times: July 10 — 14, 9 a.m. — noon
Location: Patty Center, UAF Campus
Brief Description Of Program: Children will learn the art of running during this fun, outdoor camp. Try distance running, sprinting, hills, relays, and traversing obstacles. UAF runners and coaches will provide excellent instruction for this amazing way to exercise.
Cost: $250.00
Contact Person And Phone: UAF Summer Sessions; (907)474-7021
Volleyball Camp Advanced
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering Grades: 9 — 12
Dates And Times: July 27 — 29, 9 AM — 5 PM
Location: Patty Center, UAF Campus
Brief Description Of Program: This Advanced Camp is designed for individuals with a good foundation of volleyball skills. Campers should be able to overhand serve with ease and may jump float or jump serve but are at least experimenting with one. Campers should be comfortable attacking the ball and looking for ways to make improvements. Experience more than age should determine participation.
Cost: $325.00
Contact Person And Phone: UAF Summer Sessions; (907)474-7021
Volleyball Camp Intermediate
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering Grades: 7 — 9
Dates And Times: July 24 — 26, 1 — 5 p.m.
Location: Patty Center, UAF Campus
Brief Description Of Program: This Intermediate Camp is designed for individuals with some volleyball experience. Campers should be able to overhand serve and be experimenting with a jump float or jump serve. Campers may still be learning an approach and how to attack the ball but should be comfortable making an attempt. Experience more than entering grade should determine participation.
Cost: $280.00
Contact Person And Phone: UAF Summer Sessions; (907)474-7021
Volleyball Camp Beginner
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering Grades 4-6
Dates And Times: July 24 — 26, 8 AM — 11 AM
Location: Patty Center, UAF Campus
Brief Description Of Program: This Beginner Camp is designed for those just starting to play volleyball. Typically campers will have 0-1 year of experience. These campers may not be able to overhand serve and are still learning an approach and how to attack the ball. Campers are normally in the 4th — 6th grades, but experience more than age should determine participation.
Cost: $225.00
Contact Person And Phone: UAF Summer Sessions; (907)474-7021
Rock Climbing Camp
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering Grades 2-9
Dates And Times: Grades 2-3: July 17-21 and/or August 7-11. Grades 4-6: July 24-28. Grades 7-9: July 31 — August 4. All classes will be held from 9 a.m. — noon.
Location: Rock Wall, Student Rec Center (SRC), UAF Campus
Brief Description Of Program: Join us for an exciting week of rock climbing! Campers will be introduced to basic rock climbing skills and techniques through top-rope climbing and bouldering indoors. Campers will also learn important life skills, including communication, teamwork, problem-solving, trust, and confidence through climbing. We aim to grow a lifelong appreciation of climbing in our participants.
Cost: $195.00
Contact Person And Phone: UAF Summer Sessions; (907)474-7021
Rifle Camp
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering Grades: 7 — 9
Dates And Times: May 22 — 26, 9 a.m — noon OR 1 p.m. — 4 p.m.
Location: Patty Center Rifle Range, UAF Campus
Brief Description Of Program: Get hands-on experience and learn about basic rifle safety and marksmanship from UAF’s Rifle Coach.
Cost: $195.00
Contact Person And Phone: UAF Summer Sessions; (907)474-7021