Bingle Camp
Sponsoring Organization: Bingle Camp Ministries
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Bingle Camp
Sponsoring Organization: Bingle Camp Ministries
Ages: 6-17
Dates And Times: Last week of June and first three weeks of July, Sunday 5 p.m.-Friday 5 p.m.
Location: Harding Lake , 45 miles south of Fairbanks off the Richardson Highway
Brief Description of Program: Bingle Camp Ministries provides a Christian summer camping experience. We build community and relationships through cooperative games, team building activities, singing, and Bible study. Our waterfront is a highlight for many campers with swimming, canoeing, and boating. We also offer arts and crafts, archery, volleyball, low ropes, exploring nature, and hiking. Visit us at our website binglecamp.org for more information.
Cost: $125 for mini-camp, $250 for week long camp
Contact Person and Phone: Margaret Durst, 907-479-0562
Email: office@binglecamp.org
Camp Baldwin
Sponsoring Organization: Tanana Valley Baptist Association
Ages: Entering grades K-12
Dates and Times: June 21-23 for K-2nd grade; June 26-30 for grades 3-4; July 3-7 for grades 5-6; July 10-14 for grades 7-8, July 17-21 for grades 9-12.
Location: Delta Junction, Alaska
Brief Description of Program: Camp Baldwin is a traditional camp with studies, activities, and Bible lessons. Caregivers are trained summer missionaries. Camp Baldwin is an overnight camp outside of Delta Junction, with bath houses, dining room/kitchen, recreational area, bunkhouses, etc. Van service may be provided from Salcha Baptist Church to Camp Baldwin on limited availability for a small fee.
Cost: $90-$120.00
Contact Person and Phone: Sandy at 907-378-6248
Camp Comet
Sponsoring Organization: Catholic Schools of Fairbanks
Ages: 5-12
Dates and Times: June 5-July 28 (Full Day: 8am-5pm *Half Day: 9 a.m.-noon).
Location: 615 Monroe Street Fairbanks
Brief Description of Program: Camp Comet offers both half-day and full-day summer camps which are open to all students entering Kindergarten through 6th grade. Campers must bring their own lunch, but two snacks (morning and afternoon) will be provided.
CSF accepts: State of Alaska Childcare Assistance (Pass I, II, III, and IV), Child Care Aware, and Tanana Chiefs Conference Child Care. https://www.catholic-schools.org/summercamp.html
Cost: Weekly Cost: Half-Day: $175 Full-Day: Non-CSF student: $275 Enrolled CSF student: $250 One-time enrollment fee of $30.Fee covers a t-shirt for field trips and a CSF water bottle.
Contact Person and Phone: Conni Shabram Beach, 907-519-6316
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.