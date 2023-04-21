For The Kids: Pat Moss

Pat Moss works with first graders Justin Hart and Asher Titus in the Royal Ranger Kids class at the Jubilee Worship Center. “I never get bored,” the 62-year old said of her 35-plus years doing everything from teaching Sunday schools and youth ministries and organizing phone book fundraisers to founding a church volleyball league and coaching rec. softball. “I think kids need mentors,” Moss said of her continued enthusiasm for working with children. “I enjoy doing it and hope that I’m having the right influence,” she added of helping them grow up to have a quality life and be someone to be respected. “They don’t learn those qualities all by themselves.” When asked why she has invested so much of her energy into children for so long, the mother of two with four generations of family living in Fairbanks replied “It’s rewarding. They know that they’re cared for.” Eric Engman/News-Miner

