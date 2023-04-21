Wild Rose Summer Camp
Ages: 5-13
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Wild Rose Summer Camp
Ages: 5-13
Dates And Times: June 5-9 (5-7 year olds). June 12-16 (8-13 year olds). June 19-23 (8-13 year olds). June 26-30 ( 5-7 year olds).
Location: Large hay field at 1.5-mile Sheep Creek Road, three miles west of the University of Alaska.
Brief Description of Program: Wild Rose Summer Camp is an outdoor educational camp providing children with an enthusiastic experience of nature coupled with a creative art program. Activities at camp include wool felting, papermaking from plants, tie-dyeing, plant dyeing, batiking, block printing, bookmaking, marbling, candle dipping, puppet making, pottery making and firing, building and cooking in an earthen oven.
Cost: $300
Contact Person and Phone: Susan Kerndt, 907-460-3636
Email: wildrosecamp@gmail.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.