Visual Art Academy
Sponsoring Organization: University of Alaska Fairbanks
Ages: From grades 6–12.
Dates and Times: June 5-16, VAA Full-Day (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) , VAA Half-Day (8:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m. or 12:50-4:30 p.m.).
Location: University of Alaska Fairbanks Fine Arts Complex
Brief Description of Program: Summer Visual Art Academy is an intensive visual arts program for students from grades 6–12. Our faculty of professional Alaskan visual artists will teach classes in cartooning, ceramics, craft of sewing, digital design, drawing and design, metalsmithing, painting, photography and printmaking. Register early for the best selection of classes!
Cost: $375 for half-day academy (8:30 am-12:10 pm or 12:50-4:30 p.m.); $650 for full day academy (8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.)
Contact Person and Phone: Diana Berry, 907-209-6010
Email: uaf-vaa@alaska.edu
Creative Movement Dance Camps
Sponsoring Organization: North Star Ballet
Ages: 5-8
Dates and Times: June 12-16, June 19-23, 9 a.m.- noon and 1-4 p.m
Location: 1755 Westwood Way, Fairbanks, Alaska 99709
Brief Description of Program: NSB offers half-day and full-day options for our week-long Creative Movement Dance Camps. Morning session is Sleeping Beauty Camp (9 a.m.-noon). Afternoon session is Dance Adventure Camp (1-4p.m.). Absolutely no dance experience required. For more information on camps and to register, visit us at www.northstarballet.org or call the studio at 907-451-8800.
Cost: $175-$360
Contact Person: Samantha Reynolds
Email: samantha@northstarballet.org
Sculpture at the Museum
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades 2-3
Dates and Times: July 10-14, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Location: UA Museum of the North 148
Brief Description of Program: We will use shapes and various tactile and colorful materials to make sculptures. Students will be inspired by daily tours of the UA Museum’s collection and grounds. Tell a story, create an animal, or just have fun with shapes! Each activity will provide campers with a hands-on experience and great works of 3-D art to take home.
Cost: $200
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions; 907-474-7021
Photography Camp
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades 4-6
Dates and Times: June 26-30, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Location: RASM 301 (Rasmuson Library), UAF Campus
Brief Description of Program: Learn how a camera functions, concepts of composition, and post-processing techniques. Students must provide their own camera. DSLR digital cameras and cell phone cameras are both acceptable.
Cost: $195
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
Creating Comics
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering Grades: 7-12
Dates And Times: July 24-28, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Location: ART 303, UAF Campus
Brief Description Of Program: This course will focus on the art basics, from sketching to inking, within the comic-making process. Gain experience in collaboration and brainstorming while practicing fundamental skills through making comics!
Cost: $195
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
Circus Arts Camp
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages, Dates and Times: Entering grades 7-12 (July 10-14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.). Entering grades 4-6 (July 12-16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or July 17-21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or July 31-Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.). Entering grades 2-3 (June 5-9, 9 a.m.- 4p.m., or June 19-23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or June 26-30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or July 24-28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or Aug. 7-11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.)
Location: Golden Heart Performing Arts
Brief Description of Program: Beginning with the basics of Aerial and Acrobatic Arts, students will have a high-intensity full-body warm-up, learning the pike, tuck, straddle, hollow body, arched body, and a few partner acrobatic tricks! Students start low to be comfortably suspended off the ground on aerial silks, Lyra hoop, and dance trapeze. All skill levels are welcome!
Cost: $450
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
Fun with Cursive Writing
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades 4-6
Dates And Times: August 7-11, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Gruening 301, UAF Campus
Brief Description of Program: Would you like to know how to read and write using cursive penmanship? If so, this camp is for you! Writing and reading cursive is an important skill, and in this camp, it will be fun! We will work on letter formation during the day, and home practice will be provided for those who want even more.
Cost: $195
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
Creating My Nature Journal
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades 4-6 (July 31-Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-noon). Entering grades 2-3 (July 24-28, 9 a.m.-noon).
Location: Georgeson Botanical Garden, UAF Campus
Brief Description of Program: This will be a week of wonder and fun! Watch, listen, create, draw, share, and explore at the Georgeson Botanical Garden. Create a personal, handmade nature journal, and use it to record your observations throughout the week and beyond. This is an outdoor experience class. Please wear comfortable, protective clothing that suits whatever kind of weather we may encounter.
Cost: $195
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
Art in the Garden
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages, Dates and Times: Entering grades 4-6 (Aug. 7-11, 9 a.m.-noon). Entering grades 2-3 (Aug. 7-11, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.).
Location: Georgeson Botanical Garden, UAF Campus
Brief Description of Program: Campers will spend the day exploring the Georgeson Botanical Garden and all its natural wonders. Young artists will sharpen their observational skills and explore art techniques such as plein-air painting, solar prints, drawing, printmaking, and more. Please wear comfortable, protective clothing that suits whatever kind of weather we may encounter.
Cost: $195
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
Knitting and Fibers Camp
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades 4-6
Dates and Times: July 24 - 28, 9 a.m.-noon
Location: ART 303, UAF Campus
Brief Description of Program: Explore fiber-based crafts and learn to knit! Campers will knit a gnome with a Waldorf handwork teacher. You will learn basic knitting skills such as: casting on, knit and purl stitches, changing colors, decreasing, and binding off. New and experienced knitters are welcome.
Cost: $195
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
Animals and Fantasy Art
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades 7-12
Dates and Times: Aug. 7-11, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Location: ART 303, UAF Campus
Brief Description of Program: Do you love animals, both real and imaginary? If so, this is the camp for you! Learn to draw animals and develop the skills needed to add your creative twist and invent your own creatures. We will even get into world-building! Sharpen your drawing skills and your imagination in this wildly creative camp.
Cost: $195
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions; (907)474-7021